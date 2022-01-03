Winter weather causes RMC to switch to its secondary power source

At 7:05 a.m. Monday, the main building of Regional Medical Center in Anniston switched to its secondary power line, along with its backup generator, and had no loss of power. However, the Tyler Center on Eighth Street and the Physician’s Center lost power, but had it restored quickly. By 9:30 a.m., the RMC West building, which also lost power, was still in the dark. It is the smaller building beside the Physician’s Center and once served as the Calhoun County Health Department.
Calhoun County fell short and south of any major snowfall as most of the forecasted precipitation hit the ground in northern regions of the state.
Kristin Fillingim, the Director of Marketing and Public Relations for RMC, said the Alabama Power employees responded quickly to the power problems caused by the winter storm.
“We appreciated that,” she said.