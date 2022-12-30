 Skip to main content
Wilmer Avenue apartments condemned

Wilmer Apartment fire

The apartment complex at 1720 Wilmer Avenue has been condemned by the city of Anniston.

 By Bill Wilson, Star Staff Writer, wwilson@annistonstar.com

The Monday night fire which claimed the residences of 14 people in an apartment house located at the 1700 block of Wilmer Avenue has now claimed the residences of 12 more.

“They’ve been condemned,” apartment manager Mark Diamond told The Anniston Star on Friday morning.

