Wilmer Avenue apartments condemned

The Monday night fire which claimed the residences of 14 people in an apartment house located at the 1700 block of Wilmer Avenue has now claimed the residences of 12 more.
“They’ve been condemned,” apartment manager Mark Diamond told The Anniston Star on Friday morning.
The Anniston Code Enforcement office inspected the remaining buildings of the mid-block complex Thursday morning and declared them to be “unsafe for human occupancy or use.”
Notices posted on the buildings stated it is “unlawful for any person to use or occupy this building after Jan. 6, 2023.”
Some of the residents could be seen preparing to move early Friday morning.
Attempts to reach any of the code enforcement officials Friday morning for details of the condemnation were unsuccessful as many employees of the municipality were beginning their holiday weekend.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Attempts to reach property owner Tallulah Diffie were also unsuccessful; however, Diffie had told media outlets contributions for the residents would be received at the site until they were no longer permitted to be there.
Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.