‘Wild About You’ party offers early Valentine's Day fun at museum

Raelyn Ayerite and her sister, Reniya, wrinkled their noses when asked if they have a boyfriend with whom to celebrate Valentine’s Day and they replied with an emphatic “no.”
But that was OK, because there was fun for everyone at the “Wild About You” Valentine’s Day Dance at Anniston Museum Friday night. Their parents said the girls are from Center Point and came to the event when invited by the girls’ uncle. The two attend Erwin Intermediate School.
Reniya, who was eating a plateful of M&Ms, said her favorite thing to do on Valentine’s Day was to eat candy.
Museum Assistant Director Sarah Burke said the night was a success, with dozens of children, parents and friends taking part in a variety of activities. The children could visit the craft room and make valentines, or they could walk through the exhibits in the main halls, pet live animals, dance and eat.
“The whole point of the night was to have a fun family evening,” Burke said. “Everyone is bringing kids and having innocent fun. They can learn about the world life tour and their energy out. Sixty percent of our members have family memberships, and we do a lot of educational activities. This is a fun family night.”
Bella Phillips and her best friend, Mary Cline, are second-graders from Weaver Elementary School. Their fathers, Lee Philips and Charlie Cline, brought the girls and chuckled when one girl said she had a boyfriend and the other denied any such thing.
Charlie Poe said his mother, Aimee, was his valentine. The seven-year-old left his plate of pizza and strawberries and demonstrated his “Jump and Clap” dance.
“He seems to be coming out of his shell,” his mother said.
Maybe Charlie was simply practicing for his performance in the next room, where a deejay played popular music as children danced and tossed pink balloons in the air.
Museum Educational Interpreter Makaila Carpenter stood beneath the large metal globe decorated with red hearts. She held an Eastern screech owl named Maverick as the bird latched onto her finger. Children approached the owl, but Maverick was too fragile to be petted. His head continually turned due to the noise of the children and the music, according to Carpenter. Likely, a few parents’ heads were beginning to spin as well.
Mothers Marcella Milam and Jamie Ligon brought their children to the party.
“We are friends,” Milam said, “and we do stuff together with our kids. This is a great opportunity. The girls were so excited to dress up and come.”
Jamie agreed.
“They’ve been looking forward to this all day.”