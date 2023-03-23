 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wiggins Road Ride set for Saturday

The Wiggins Community Center Riders Youth Bike Club will host a Fun Road Ride Challenge on Saturday, March 25, at the center, 2202 West 17th Street.

The challenge is a mile-and-a-half street ride that includes straights, inclines and curves for everyone’s riding enjoyment.

Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.