Wiggins Road Ride set for Saturday

The Wiggins Community Center Riders Youth Bike Club will host a Fun Road Ride Challenge on Saturday, March 25, at the center, 2202 West 17th Street.
The challenge is a mile-and-a-half street ride that includes straights, inclines and curves for everyone’s riding enjoyment.
Registration for the event begins at 9 a.m. with the ride scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. The cost is $5 per rider.
After the challenge ride is completed, the WCC Riders will be inviting fellow bike enthusiasts to experience the new bike trail ride at the center at no cost.
Concessions will be available at the event.
Questions and more information can be obtained by contacting the center atcbush@annistional.gov or by calling 256-231-7628.
