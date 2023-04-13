Wiggins Community Center holds ribbon cutting for expanded bike trails

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
Recently expanded through grants, a mountain bike trail that starts at Wiggins Community Center on West 17th Street had a ribbon-cutting Thursday afternoon.
Last year the community center qualified for grants through the Northeast Alabama Bicycle Association and the International Mountain Biking Association. The money paid for the work necessary to lengthen the Wiggins trail to three miles.
The Wiggins Community Center hosts after school and summer biking programs to help kids learn riding skills and gain confidence on a bicycle.
Anniston Mayor Jack Draper and other council members were on hand for the opening of the Wiggins Mountain Bike Trail.
“This is fantastic, opening up cycling opportunities all across the city. We really are a dream destination for cyclists and it’s very important for our community members as well,” Draper said.
Two professional trail builders constructed the trail.
Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.