Wiggins Community Center holds ribbon cutting for expanded bike trails

FROM LEFT: Daniel Hagan, head coach for the Oxford High School bike team, Jaxon Carter and Ryder Hiett with their bikes on the trail.

 By Bill Wilson, Star Staff Writer, wwilson@annistonstar.com

Recently expanded through grants, a mountain bike trail that starts at Wiggins Community Center on West 17th Street had a ribbon-cutting Thursday afternoon.

Last year the community center qualified for grants through the Northeast Alabama Bicycle Association and the International Mountain Biking Association. The money paid for the work necessary to lengthen the Wiggins trail to three miles.

The Wiggins Community Center holds a ribbon cutting Thursday afternoon for the newly extended mountain bike trails on West 17th Street in Anniston.

​Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.