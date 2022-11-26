 Skip to main content
Who knows beans about chili? Contest aims to find out

The Anniston Police Department and the Anniston Fire Department compete in a chili cook-off December 3 at Anniston City Meeting Center.

The Anniston Police Department and the Anniston Fire Department are going head to head in a chili cook-off to determine who serves up Anniston’s better bowl of chili.

Main Street Anniston has teamed with the two public safety departments for the inaugural chili cook-off Dec. 3 that will benefit the APD’s annual toy drive. 

