Who knows beans about chili? Contest aims to find out

The Anniston Police Department and the Anniston Fire Department are going head to head in a chili cook-off to determine who serves up Anniston’s better bowl of chili.
Main Street Anniston has teamed with the two public safety departments for the inaugural chili cook-off Dec. 3 that will benefit the APD’s annual toy drive.
Admission is $10 at the door or a new, unwrapped toy. Admission includes five sampling tickets, drinks and condiments.
Also included is a voting ticket for People’s Choice — Best Chili.
Once a guest has found the chili they enjoy the most they may purchase a bowl of that chili for an additional $5.
What: Fire vs. Police Chili Cook-off
When: 4 p.m. Saturday Dec. 3
Where: 1118 Noble Street at Noble Shops (The Old English Village)
Admission: $10 at the door
Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.