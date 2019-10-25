Neewollah

Sam Futral, Wyatt Hagood and Max Futral show off their costumes at the annual Neewollah celebration downtown along Noble Street in 2018. This year's edition of the event was canceled because of rain, organizers said.

Anniston’s annual downtown fall festival, Neewollah on Noble, has been canceled, according to an announcement on the Facebook page of Main Street Anniston.

The festival, which had been set for 1 p.m. on Saturday, has been canceled due to the threat of poor weather conditions in the area.

“Due to the threat of rain and thunderstorms, especially developing in the afternoon, we have decided to cancel this year's Neewollah on Noble,” the announcement reads. “We are heartbroken not to see everyone's fantastic costumes, but we never want to put the community in harm's way. We hope to see you all in Downtown Anniston very soon!”

The event was set to feature a costume contest and trick-or-treating.

