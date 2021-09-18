West Annistonians hope for renewed success — again

In the new History Makers Coffee Shop on West 15th Street, photos lining the walls depict west Anniston’s historic businesses, social gatherings and former leaders.
The photos show African American residents who, prior to the civil rights movement, had been largely shut out of Anniston’s primary business and social life. Yet still in those days in west Anniston, the West 15th business district boasted a hotel, a cab company, three grocery stores, a shoe-shine shop, restaurants and several other businesses. They’re a source of nostalgia for west Anniston residents — now in their 60s through 90s — who can reminisce about the “good old days,” when commerce there thrived.
During the past few years, the eastern section of West 15th Street has taken on a fresh new look, and two current community leaders are more hopeful: Kay Beard, the director of operations at the West Anniston Foundation, and General Jackson, who owns the 38-year-old Jackson’s Unisex Barber shop. One well-known businessman, Abdul Khalillah, is more cautious than hopeful, and not without justification, as he has seen programs to improve the area falter a few months or years after a positive start.
The signs, though, for renewed optimism are evident.
New assets in west Anniston
News that Anniston acquired the necessary property for the extension of the Chief Ladiga Trail was welcome. The intended route runs across West 15th Street near what is considered the “gateway area,” which is the east end. It will bring in bikers, hikers and walkers and their wallets. The new coffee shop, which was gaining in popularity prior to the second COVID-19 spike, was attracting customers daily, and still is, just not as many.
The attractive Mural Park is adjacent to the bike trail. In that same area is the new Civil Rights Trail, which is referred to as the Dr. David Satcher Health and Wellness Trail, marked throughout west and east Anniston by plaques explaining historical events. The business district of West 15th Street is newly paved from Noble Street to Dimple Lee O’Neal Ave.
Gov. Kay Ivey awarded West 15th Street the Transportation Alternative Set-Aside Grant, valued at $600,000, to be used to streetscape the business district with new sidewalks, street lights and other items for beautification, such as planters.
Artist Joseph Giri recently freshened the colors of the mural, which features gospel singers, children playing, a worker wearing a hardhat, a Tusgekee airman, and other icons of the once-successful business district.
Even more is planned
“Historic West Fifteenth Street will soon be getting even more care and attention,” said Jackson Hodges, Anniston Main Street program director. “Several things are bringing more people to west Anniston, more traffic and more improvements to the business district. This is the time to be positive.”
One new developer just acquired plans for the historic Old Fire Station, and others have inquired with Hodges about other sites in the area.
Hodges, whose enthusiasm is still tempered with reality, said he recently sat down to look at several former strategies to improve the area of west Anniston that’s encompassed in his Main Street District. He took the best parts of several of them, along with the recent improvements to the area, and made a five-year strategic plan that can be expanded to a long-term strategy. He sought help from the Retail Strategies organization, which came and assessed both the downtown and west Anniston areas. They provided policies and suggestions gleaned from successful programs in other cities.
Some of the changes Hodges hopes will pass the Anniston City Council include a request that businesses adhere to a minimum maintenance ordinance, which would keep buildings safe and attractive. More streetscaping is another part of the goal, which might allow a historical museum to become viable. The imminent installation of LEDs to replace existing street lights is to take place from Noble Street along 15th Street to Mural Park, at a cost of $63,000.
Jackson also wants to implement the Vacant Property Registry, which will require owners to inform the city when property has been vacant for 90 days and to post their contact information on any vacant buildings.
“This will spur the market and get property into the hands of someone who can do something with it,” Jackson said. “That, combined with a tax on vacant property should help keep buildings occupied. The city has to spend money to inspect all properties, and we need to recoup that money from owners of vacant properties.”
Comments from senior leaders
Recently, Beard explained that the West Anniston Foundation is a result of money from a settlement with Solutia, formerly Monsanto. The foundation’s goal is to improve the health, educational and developmental resources to create a sustainable community.
“My feelings about west Anniston, as a whole,” Beard said, “is that it has been neglected. We used to walk up and down the streets, but since I graduated from high school in the 1960s, the decline has been heartbreaking.”
She remembers that people in west Anniston took pride in the community and believes that decline left some young people with nothing to do but turn to crime. Others, who had no jobs, left the area. Businesses, too, shut their doors. She feels more optimistic now, after returning from living in Chicago. Since, she has built a house on Brown Avenue in west Anniston and said she feels safe and quiet there.
“New things are a start,” Beard said, “but we need a lot more. We especially need a seat at the discussion table.”
Three members of Main Street Anniston program are new, as appointed by the City Council. They are Thomas “Pooh” Zimmerman, Jackie Judkins and Chris Carr. Returning is the Main Street board chairwoman Christa Morphis.
Jackson has renovated the two buildings next to his barber shop. A fire damaged them not long ago, and, since, he has renovated and reopened the beauty shop and is almost finished renovating the restaurant, which will open soon.
“During the civil rights era,” Jackson said, “we had unity in our community. Now, we need affordable homes, and many of my friends who moved away say they would like to come back home. However, they look around west Anniston and see abandoned houses and the lack of nice houses. Everything changes, but we can come back. I looked at other places, and they turned their cities around.”
Abdul Khalillifa, another longtime west Anniston businessman, operates a social service called Operation Human Rights Inc. on West 15th Street and he has a merchandise store in the same building. He offers a variety of services to others, such as financing projects and businesses, providing a notary for area residents and monitoring Anniston’s city government to make sure the leaders are fair when enacting civil rights laws. He seemed more wary about another new plan to revitalize the area.
“My plans are, as always, to occupy west Anniston and serve the community with merchandise like I have been doing the past thirty-five years.”
The younger generations
Tim Hawkins, who has been a barber in west Anniston for the past 17 years, said his contributions are more one-on-one and focus on influencing others, especially young people, through his business and by staying active in the Miracle Revival Temple.
“I hear situations and talk with others about a better life,” Hawkins said. “Hopefully, Fifteenth Street will get back to the way it used to be. If children see good things in the community, it makes them want to do better.”
Tycoma Miller, who is the outreach coordinator for the West Anniston Foundation and a native of the area, now lives in Lenlock. She remembers several of the businesses she enjoyed while before leaving the area, such as Ray’s Fried Chicken, Bob’s Ice House, which was a service station, and banks. She enjoyed visiting Lincoln Park and the surrounding areas behind the Anniston Recycling Center on West 10th Street. She said the Monsanto settlement gave many west Anniston residents enough money to leave the area and they did so.
Miller had not heard about the $600,000 influx to improve the area, but she had heard about the two trails. When asked if she would move back to west Anniston if nice houses and a more vibrant community existed, she said she would.
“I still have family there,” she said, “and I would consider going back.”