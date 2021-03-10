West Anniston Gateway ‘Sacred Places’ project complete

Anniston City Manager Steven Folks wants the West Anniston Gateway on West 15th Street to capture history for future generations.
The quarter-acre park at the corner of West 15th and Glen Addie Avenue recently had a virtual unveiling of its new “Open Spaces Sacred Places” project. The new features are the result of a $10,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Northeast Alabama and a partnership with Nature Sacred, a Maryland-based organization working with communities to build outdoor spaces for reflection and meditation.
A table with a built-in checkerboard sits beside a plaque quoting Coretta Scott King, wife of Martin Luther King Jr., and across the lawn from a long-standing mural dedicated to the Black community’s “city within a city” in west Anniston.
Folks said Monday that the Gateway — which is also featured as a stop on the city’s Civil Rights and Heritage Trail, with a plaque and gazebo dedicated to former surgeon general and Anniston native Dr. David Satcher — is one more way to keep young people tied in with the Black community’s rich history.
“I want our kids to see the history they’re living within, and think about what your grandparents know and what your community knows, and have that conversation,” Folks said.
Folks arrived in Anniston in 1988 to serve as a military policeman and drill instructor in the U.S. Army, later becoming the city’s Parks and Recreation director. He said that he frequented businesses on West 15th; General Jackson’s barber shop, just across the street from the gateway, was then and remains now a hub for the community. He spent time with Black icons like James “Pappy” Dunn, a longtime Calhoun County commissioner, teacher Nellie Lewis, who educated students in Anniston for decades before and after the civil rights movement began, and countless others who influenced Black culture, learning from them and sharing his own experiences.
Most history was shared on front porches at the time, Folks said, an experience he’d like to recreate to connect generations both young and old.
“I want somebody to pick that up and continue that history, but you have to know it,” Folks said. “I don’t want these things forgotten, and as baby boomers, we’re getting out of here.”
Folks was one of two “fire souls” for the gateway table, a kind of team leader in Nature Sacred’s project hierarchy. His partner was Pete Conroy, director of Jacksonville State University’s Environmental Policy and Information Center, who is a frequent participant in education and enrichment projects.
“As we’re developing the Freedom Riders National Monument, having other destinations will mean more and more people will come here with an interest in heritage tourism,” Conroy said. “By drawing people to the area, not only does it help tell the story of that time in our community’s history, but it helps with economic development.”
The gateway is one of 12 Sacred Places sites completed in the counties that the Community Foundation serves, including one at the Healthcare Authority of the City of Piedmont and another in Heflin, according to Susan Williamson, the foundation’s vice president of advancement and communications.
“It’s fabulous for our region, especially for a time like this when you need to step away from your day and go out into nature,” Williamson said.