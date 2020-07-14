Wellborn teacher offers colleagues a look at local civil rights history

Katie Hafley, who grew up in Wellborn, knew a mob of Klansmen had attacked and burned a bus carrying civil rights demonstrators through the area in the 1960s, but she wasn’t aware of many details.
It wasn’t until she was in 11th grade that a teacher, Charissa Lambert, filled in some of those details. She then went to her mother and learned that her grandfather had known someone involved in the events that day.
After the Greyhound bus passengers escaped the burning vehicle on May 14, 1961, 12-year-old Janie Forsyth, who lived nearby, brought them water. Hafley’s grandfather, her mom told her, had been Forsyth’s school bus driver.
“To see that this part of history that I had heard about and I’d known about was a lot more connected to me than I thought,” said Hafley, who’s now a student at Troy University.
Lambert, Hafley’s 11th-grade teacher, is working to help other educators guide their students to better knowledge of the local moments in the larger civil rights movement. There were 16 teachers who attended a professional development session Tuesday that included a tour of Anniston-area civil rights sites. Hafley and four other former students of Lambert’s spoke to the educators about how lessons on local history enhanced their understanding.
For the past 10 years Lambert has integrated local history and the Anniston Civil Rights Trail into her curriculum. Experiences like Hafley’s, Lambert said, are why teaching local events as history is important. Sites on the Civil Rights Trail have offered something her students can place their hands on to make history more real to them.
The Freedom Riders — demonstrators who were attacked, harassed and jailed in cities across the South, including the assault on the Greyhound and another bus in Anniston — are one but one part of local history that many educators skip in the classroom, focusing more on broader subjects of the Civil Rights movement, according to Lambert. She said she wanted to give her fellow instructors confidence and “empower” them to teach these topics in their own classrooms.
“I just noticed on social media during the quarantine how lost my teacher friends seem to be as far as wanting to do something but not knowing what to do,” Lambert said. “I just felt like this was an opportunity for me to kind of have a place in the movement as well,” she said.
Tuesday’s tour started at the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County, where the participating instructors thumbed through past news articles on various local Civil Rights topics.
Amanda Haywood-Cotton, an instructor at Talladega College, stood by herself in the corner of the Anniston room browsing over a few articles. She teaches English but said she incorporates many historical references into her coursework.
“You can’t have English without history,” Haywood-Cotton said.
Haywood-Cotton said human rights are important to her, and that she wants to continue learning local history to integrate into her teaching.
Lambert said many of the participants who attended stated on their registration for the course that their knowledge of the Freedom Rides was “very basic.” Lambert said people pass these monuments and plaques daily and don’t know what’s on them or the history that they honor.
“How long you can be in one place and not know anything about it?” Lambert asked.
With the Black Lives Matter movement on the minds of many today, teaching instructors how to have difficult conversations in the classroom about troubling incidents in history is more important than ever, Lambert said. She said she thinks many instructors refrain from opening certain topics in their classrooms because of a need to please students’ parents.
“A lot of times when we have those difficult conversations we’re told that we’re pushing agendas,” Lambert said. “Which is not it at all. We’re just teaching about human rights and history.”
Lambert said she’s had very powerful conversations with her students about civil discourse and important events that have happened in their backyard.
There are nine stops on the trail in Anniston, and the group was to stop at seven of them before the day was out.
At one point the bus pulled into the Peerless Saloon and Grille for a lunch break. Several of Lambert’s students were there to speak to the instructors on how Lambert’s teachings have affected their understanding of local history.
Lambert’s former student Jaycee Bean sat with a number of the instructors as she recalled her experience with Lambert’s classes.
Bean said in Lambert’s classes, she was able to visit places in her own county where significant historical events took place.
“It felt so much more real. It could have been my friends or family that were any part of that,” Bean said.