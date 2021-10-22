Weekend brings an unusually full slate of outdoor fun

A trifecta of outdoor events awaits Anniston visitors and residents alike this weekend, the lineup to include a tasty downtown festival, a mountain-biking festival and lots of athletic pups.
According to the National Weather Service forecast page, atmospheric conditions should be stunningly beautiful today, Saturday and Sunday — nighttime, too — with the warmest day coming Sunday.
Neewollah on Noble
The seemingly unusual name of the Neewollah festival comes simply from spelling Halloween backward, according to Jackson Hodges, city of Anniston public information officer.
“It is our annual Halloween event; it’s our second largest event this year. It will be taking place from 9th and Noble all the way to 12th and Noble,” Hodges said.
Hodges said the city will start blocking off the streets at 2 p.m. on Saturday to prepare for the festival.
“We’re going to have several different age group costume contests so there will be ones for the younger citizens, one for the adults, there will be a free kids-zone, we’ll have the mechanical swings and teacup rides,” Hodges said.
According to Hodges, a large number of vendors will be offering crafts, food and other vendors — including a Chick-fil-A food truck — will be nonprofits and businesses to bring awareness to their brands.
“We had to turn 10 vendors away just today so we expect the event to be very well populated and well attended,” Hodges said Wednesday.
“It’s very much a family friendly event and it will be very similar to the Noble Street Festival in terms of the kids zone and the way it’s built and designed,” he said.
Hodges encouraged people to come downtown, wear costumes and have a spooktacular time.
IF YOU GO:
What: Neewollah On Noble
When: Saturday October 23
4-9 p.m.
Where: Noble Street from 9th Street to 12th Street
Admission: Free
Coldwater Mountain Fat Tire Festival
Presented by the Northeast Alabama Bicycling Association, the Coldwater Mountain Fat Tire Festival is a three-day celebration of mountain biking, outdoor recreation and fellowship according to the event’s web page. The festival will include guided rides, a game ride, a cross-country time trial and a skills clinic. Participants will experience riding on the 45-mile trail system at Coldwater Mountain.
The Fat Tire festival will be based at Zinn Park in Anniston (Gurnee Avenue between 13th and 14th streets) and will feature vendors, live music and a beer garden.
“This event is a ticketed event so those that are attending most likely already probably bought their tickets but it’s a very awesome event,” Hodges said.
Some of the featured riding events include a Friday ride on the McClellan bike trails, Friday night trail ride at the Coldwater Mountain trails, Saturday guided rides at the Coldwater Mountain trails and a cross country time-trial ride at the McCellan bike trails.
IF YOU GO:
What: Coldwater Mountain Fat Tire Festival
When: October 22 - 23
Where: Zinn Park West 14 Street Anniston
For registration details:
U.S. Canine Biathlon At McClellan
The U.S. Canine Biathlon is an annual event hosted by VWK9 Academy in Anniston. Dog handlers or dog owners and canine partners come together to test their skills over a four-mile course with obstacles, water, puzzles and challenges.
“This event has been taking place for a couple of years in Anniston and it is when you and your K9 compete in the biathlon,” Hodges said.
VWK9 Academy trains dogs and is best known as the innovator and provider of vapor detection dogs.
IF YOU GO:
What: U.S. Canine Biathlon REWIND
Where: 265 Rucker Street, Anniston, Ala. 36205 (on the old Fort McClellan base)
When: Oct. 23-24
Admission: Admission is free to the public up until 6:30 on Saturday and all day on Sunday. Entertainment on Saturday night may be restricted by wristband access and additional wristbands can be purchased at the Biathlon site for an additional fee. Registration fees for participants can be found on biathlon webpage: