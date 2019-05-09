A car, truck and bike “show and shine” scheduled for Saturday in Anniston has been postponed due to concerns over potential inclement weather.
The car show, which was to have been a fundraiser for area veterans programs, will be scheduled for a later date. It would have been held in a business parking lot along Golden Springs Road.
Billy Cannon, organizer of the event, said that car owners who pre-registered for the show have the option of either getting a full refund or letting the fee apply to the new date.
“These vehicles deserve to be seen in all their glory under bright clear skies,” Cannon said Thursday. “More importantly, our nation’s veterans deserve as much support as possible through receipt of proceeds from the event.”