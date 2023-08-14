 Skip to main content
Weather service issues extreme heat warning

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued an extreme heat warning for today and Tuesday.

“Excessive heat is forecast across central Alabama today with heat index values 105 to 110 degrees,” the advisory says while advising frequent breaks in the shade and remaining hydrated if involved in any outdoor activities.

Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.