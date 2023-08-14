Weather service issues extreme heat warning

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued an extreme heat warning for today and Tuesday.
“Excessive heat is forecast across central Alabama today with heat index values 105 to 110 degrees,” the advisory says while advising frequent breaks in the shade and remaining hydrated if involved in any outdoor activities.
The advisory says the heat conditions will continue on Tuesday, but limited to areas along and south of Interstate 85.
The chances of rain for Monday and Tuesday are 20 to 30 percent beginning in the late afternoon hours.
The forecast high temperature for Monday is 96 degrees, with temps falling back to the high 80s until climbing back to 92 degrees on Friday and 96 degrees on Sunday.
Two places remain open Monday through Thursday for those seeking relief from the high temperatures.
They are Interfaith Ministries of Calhoun County at 1431 Gurnee Avenue in Anniston from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. and The Right Place at 105 West 15th Street in Anniston from 1:30 p.m. until 4 p.m.
Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.