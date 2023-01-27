Wayne Flynt addresses library crowd about author Harper Lee

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
Well-known historian Wayne Flynt included Anniston on a book tour as he travels throughout the next three months in book-signing events. Flynt, 83, is a former Anniston resident, author of 13 books and a retired professor emeritus at Auburn University.
A crowd of about 80 gathered Tuesday in Anniston to gain insight into the life and work of Harper Lee, courtesy of observations from leading Alabama historian Wayne Flynt.
Flynt, author of 12 other books of Alabama history and religion, wasn’t speaking of Lee from just a scholar’s viewpoint, but that of a friend. He had become close to Lee in the latter days of her life and traveled often to see her, accompanied by his wife, Dorothy.
“Harper Lee was an authentic Southern lady,” Flynt told his audience, who wanted also to hear about his latest book, “Afternoons with Harper Lee,” which told of those visits. Lee, author of “To Kill a Mockingbird,” died in February of 2016 at age 89.
During those afternoons, the three sat and told stories about life in the South, and Dorothy began writing them down. Many of Lee’s stories are included in Flynt’s new book.
“She was not a loner, nor shy nor antisocial,” Flynt said. “She was not a recluse, nor did she reject social relationships.”
Flynt, 83, a retired professor emeritus at Auburn University, lived in Anniston as a teenager from 1954 to 1958 — years he described as particularly impressionable for him. His family had often moved, but he found stability in Anniston, especially at Parker Memorial Baptist Church where he was in the youth group and made lifelong friends there.
One person in the crowd at the public library in Anniston Tuesday was Anne Powers, who had been a young married woman when she encouraged Flynt in the Christian faith. She had spoken with him throughout the years whenever she learned he was in Anniston.
“He has always known me when he has seen me,” said Powers. “On Tuesday, when my daughter, Mollie, went up to get me a book, he said he wanted to see me. He got up, put his arms around me and kissed me on the cheek. ‘Do you drive?’ he asked. I said, ‘You know I can’t drive. I am 100 years old. He said he hoped I could so that I could go with him to North Carolina.”
Flynt is touring the United States from his home in Auburn. His series of book signings will end in three months in the state of Washington where he can see with his son and daughter-in-law.
Flynt shared many facts he had learned about Lee, such as who were her favorite three authors: Jane Austen, Eudora Welty and C.S. Lewis. Lee was a devout Christian who read the Bible but only in the King James version.
“She said it contains the most magnificent poetry and precise language in the English language,” Flynt said, “but she was not religious in the way Dorothy and I were. You don’t have to be just like anyone else to be a Christian.”
Flynt dispelled the common idea that Lee’s father, Amasa Coleman Lee, was an honorable man regarding racism. She adored him, Flynt said, but realized early in her life that he was a racist when she once overheard him speaking at a church in a meeting with other white men in Monroeville, where the Flynt family lived.
“She hears an awful conversation between the adult males arguing about organizing a chapter of the Ku Klux Klan or the White Citizens Council. Her father preferred to organize the council, which was less violent than the Klan. When her father returned home, they clashed.”
Flynt said last December the New York Times’ book review section held a contest for the world’s most popular novel.
“To Kill a Mockingbird” won.
“Can you believe that the world’s most beloved novel and writer came from Monroeville, Alabama?” he asked. “That is God’s sense of humor.”
After Flynt’s speech, the director of the Public Library of Anniston and Calhoun County, Teresa Kisor, invited members of the audience to stay and get their books signed.
“I believe this is the biggest crowd we’ve had since I’ve been director,” she said.