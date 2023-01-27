 Skip to main content
Wayne Flynt addresses library crowd about author Harper Lee

A crowd of about 80 gathered Tuesday in Anniston to gain insight into the life and work of Harper Lee, courtesy of observations from leading Alabama historian Wayne Flynt.

 By Bill Wilson, Star Staff Writer, wwilson@annistonstar.com

Flynt, author of 12 other books of Alabama history and religion, wasn’t speaking of Lee from just a scholar’s viewpoint, but that of a friend. He had become close to Lee in the latter days of her life and traveled often to see her, accompanied by his wife, Dorothy.

Wayne Flynt in Anniston

Well-known historian Wayne Flynt included Anniston on a book tour as he travels throughout the next three months in book-signing events. Flynt, 83, is a former Anniston resident, author of 13 books and a retired professor emeritus at Auburn University.

