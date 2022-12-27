Water Works employees respond to cold calls

Thirty of the Anniston Water Works and Sewer Board’s 63 employees worked at one time or another throughout the Christmas holiday weekend to address 200 calls from people whose pipes had burst.
One employee, James Wright, from the water service department, answered 40 calls alone, calls that came in throughout the days and nights.
“That’s part of the job,” Wright said, “but it was cold.”
The calls typically required an employee to shut off a resident’s water at the service meter so that any leaking could be contained and the property occupant could arrange for repairs. Water board employees don’t work on private property.
Rod Hendrick, the service supervisor, had done the job in his past and knows how hard it can be.
“He’s an unsung hero,” Hendrick said. “James got very little rest and could not get a good meal. One time he was cooking lunch and got a call. He worked 14 hours straight and never got back to his lunch.”
Being on call during a water-related crisis is the plight of water board employees, according to general manager, Ed Turner. He said they all know they might get called in whenever serious problems arise, such as they recently did when the entire area was blanketed with temperatures that stayed between 10 and 21 degrees from early Friday morning until Tuesday morning.
Another big problem arose because some customers left their faucets going full blast to avoid having them freeze. The demand on the water system surged, and water was draining out from storage tanks too fast, which threatened everyone’s water supply.
“We were like a lot of systems throughout the state that experienced water loss,” Turner said. “Cleburne County is one of our biggest customers for water, and even though they are still having problems, we have maintained enough water for them and for those in the city of Anniston.”
“A loss of water for area residents did not happen because we were able to use a backup system from the Earl C. Knowlton Water Plant in the Hillabee area,” Turner said, after returning early Tuesday afternoon from the site, where he had checked on the employees there. Normally, the plant supplies only two percent of Anniston’s water, but currently it is supplying 22 percent.
The city of Anniston’s own pipes held up under the stress of the prolonged cold, Turner said, with no catastrophic or widespread line breaks reported.
Private property was another story. As late as Tuesday morning, people throughout Anniston businesses were coming into their offices and finding water on the floors. Turner said Anniston Water Works is addressing those problems and maintaining control over the situation. He regrets the problems have arisen but said they are likely to happen again.
Turner refers residents to visit the Anniston Water Works and Sewer Board’s Facebook page where there is a list of things to do to prevent and correct water problems due to freezing weather. One of these tips states the importance of leaving faucets on just enough to drip. A dripping faucet freezes at a much slower rate than water under pressure or standing water. Visit Anniston Water Works and Sewer Board on Facebook to learn more about how to prevent and handle frozen pipes.
Turner said he hopes people will realize that the area will experience freezing temperatures again and that they should stay prepared.
The current problems have happened before, such as when the winter of 2014 brought on an ice-and-snow storm, but the affected area of the city was much less in size.
“If you take the precautions before any freeze,” Turner said, “you won’t have to experience those inconvenient and often expensive problems that come from repairing frozen pipes.”
Staff Writer Sherry Kughn: 256-236-1551.