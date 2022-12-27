 Skip to main content
ANNISTON

Water Works employees respond to cold calls

Seth Carden Anniston Water Works

Seth Carden, Anniston water Works Water plant supervisor, overlooks the E.C. Knowlton water treatment plant on Jennifer Lane in Oxford. He said that the facility is treating six million gallons of water a day to help with the demand caused by the broken pipes.

 By Bill Wilson, Star Staff Writer, wwilson@annistonstar.com

Thirty of the Anniston Water Works and Sewer Board’s 63 employees worked at one time or another throughout the Christmas holiday weekend to address 200 calls from people whose pipes had burst.

One employee, James Wright, from the water service department, answered 40 calls alone, calls that came in throughout the days and nights.

Staff Writer Sherry Kughn: 256-236-1551. 