The executive editor of The Washington Post, Martin “Marty” Baron, will speak in Anniston this week, in the latest installment of the Harry M. and Edel Ayers Lecture Series.
The series, a cooperative effort launched in 1988 between Jacksonville State University and The Anniston Star’s founding Ayers family, brings nationally and internationally renowned journalists to speak on current issues in media.
Baron will deliver his lecture here, in a question-and-answer form, at a time of great tension over the future of journalism and over its role in American society. Last year, he gave the Reuters Memorial Lecture at the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom.
According to the text of his remarks in Britain, Baron told the audience that “we must recognize that something profound has changed in our profession. Journalism may not work as it did in the past. Our work’s anticipated impact may not materialize. The public may not process information as it did previously.”
Baron has been editor of The Post since 2013, and under his leaderships the newspaper has won seven Pulitzer Prizes for its reporting. In 2018, The Post won two of those prizes, including one for its stories detailing allegations of Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore’s “alleged past sexual harassment of teenage girls and subsequent efforts to undermine the journalism that exposed it.”
Before The Post, Baron was editor of The Boston Globe for more than 11 years. Early in his time there, the newspaper published reporting on allegations of sexual abuse by Catholic priests and efforts by the church to hide those allegations, reporting that continues to have repercussions today. That work earned The Globe a Pulitzer in 2003, and was the subject of the 2015 feature film “Spotlight,” in which Baron was portrayed by actor Liev Schreiber.
In a 2016 Post column about “Spotlight,” Baron wrote that journalists told him the film left them feeling “inspired, buoyed and affirmed. That is no small matter in this badly bruised profession. We have felt the traumatizing financial effect of the Internet and been berated by just about everyone, especially politicians in a campaign season that has seen us cynically labeled ‘scum.’”
Baron also was executive editor of the Miami Herald from 2000-2001, and before that worked at newspapers including The New York Times and the Los Angeles Times.
The lecture will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Anniston Museum of Natural History. This is a change from the lectures’ traditional venue, Jacksonville State University, as damage from last year’s tornado has limited the space available on campus for non-curricular events.