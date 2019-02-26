The Washington Post’s executive editor, Martin “Marty” Baron, will not speak in Anniston on Thursday as had been planned.
Baron had been set to deliver the latest installment in the Ayers Lecture Series, a cooperative effort between The Anniston Star’s founding Ayers family and Jacksonville State University. He contacted organizers Tuesday night to say that health reasons would prevent him from traveling.
The lecture series has since 1988 brought nationally and internationally renowned journalists to speak on current issues in media.
Baron has been The Post’s editor since 2013, and under his leadership the newspaper has won seven Pulitzer Prizes. In 2018, The Post won two of those prizes, including one for its 2017 stories detailing U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore’s alleged sexual harassment of teenage girls in Etowah County decades ago.
Baron’s lecture, now canceled, would have taken place at the Anniston Museum of Natural History.