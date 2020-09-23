Warrant: Woman exposed newborn to meth

Authorities charged a Talladega woman Tuesday after she allegedly exposed a baby to drugs earlier this year.
The Calhoun-Cleburne Major Crimes Unit charged Stephanie Leeann Jackson, 29, with chemical endangerment of a child.
Jackson’s arrest warrant alleges she exposed a newborn baby boy to methamphetamine and amphetamine on July 1, 2019, the day he was born.
An attempt Wednesday to reach the Major Crimes Unit for more information was not immediately successful.
Jackson was booked into Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $7,500. As of Wednesday, she was not listed as an inmate in the jail’s online roster. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 1.
Chemical endangerment of a child is a Class C felony, which can result in up to 10 years in prison and up to a $15,000 fine upon conviction.