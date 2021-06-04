Warrant: Man injured woman with fireplace poker

Authorities charged an Anniston man earlier this week after he allegedly attacked a woman with a fireplace poker.
Anniston police charged Patrick Ray Watkins, 39, on Wednesday with second-degree domestic violence.
According to court documents, Watkins injured the woman with a fireplace poker on May 27.
Sgt. Randy Grier said the incident happened around 10 p.m. at a hotel in the 5600 block of McClellan Boulevard. The two had attended an event together beforehand, Grier said, and got into a physical altercation at the hotel when Watkins punched her in the face and hit her in the face and left leg with the fireplace poker.
The woman went to Regional Medical Center in Anniston for treatment.
Watkins was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $15,000. As of Friday, Watkins was not listed as an inmate in the jail’s online roster. His preliminary hearing is set for July 8.
Second-degree domestic violence is a Class B felony, punishable by up to two decades in prison and up to a $30,000 fine upon conviction.