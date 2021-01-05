Warrant: Anniston man assaulted woman with house materials

Police charged an Anniston man last week after he allegedly attacked a woman, injuring her.
Anniston police charged James Donald Deardorff, 30, on Friday with first-degree domestic violence.
According to his arrest warrant, Deardorff hit a woman in the face with a 6-foot section of house gutter and shoved her head into a window on Dec. 30.
An attempt Tuesday to reach Anniston police for more details on the incident was unsuccessful.
Deardorff was booked into Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $30,000 and released on bond the day after his arrest. His preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 25.
First-degree domestic violence is a Class A felony. If convicted, Deardroff could be sentenced to life in prison ad owe up to a $60,000 fine.