Warrant: Anniston man assaulted woman with house materials

Police charged an Anniston man last week after he allegedly attacked a woman, injuring her.

Anniston police charged James Donald Deardorff, 30, on Friday with first-degree domestic violence.

According to his arrest warrant, Deardorff hit a woman in the face with a 6-foot section of house gutter and shoved her head into a window on Dec. 30.

An attempt Tuesday to reach Anniston police for more details on the incident was unsuccessful.

Deardorff was booked into Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $30,000 and released on bond the day after his arrest. His preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 25.

First-degree domestic violence is a Class A felony. If convicted, Deardroff could be sentenced to life in prison ad owe up to a $60,000 fine.

Contact Staff Writer Mia Kortright at 256-235-3563 or akortrig@gmail.com.

