Warming station to open Saturday evening

A public warming station will be available at the Carver Community Center due to the potential freezing temperatures forecast for the Model City.
The warming station will open Saturday, Nov. 13, at 5 p.m. and will remain open through next Wednesday, Nov. 17, until 7 a.m.
The National Weather Service forecasts temperatures in the low to mid 30s Saturday, Sunday and Monday nights.
The warming station effort is being led by the City of Anniston’s Community Task Force on Homelessness.
For more information on the warming station contact the Carver Community Center at: 256-231-7630.
Those interested in donating meals and/or assisting in meal preparations for the warming station may contact Diane Smith at 704-904-8774.