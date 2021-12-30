Warming station to open in Anniston Sunday

The city of Anniston has announced the establishment of a warming center ahead of the sub-freezing temperatures forecast beginning Sunday.
Forecasters as of Thursday were predicting the lows on Sunday and Monday nights to be hovering around the 30-degree mark, with lows expected to rise into the mid 30s by Tuesday night.
A public warming station will open at the Carver Community Center, located at 720 W. 14th Street on Jan. 2 at 5 p.m. and remain open through 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 6.
The city is advising the station could be closed sooner if forecasted temperatures prove to be warmer than anticipated.
The warming station is being led by the City of Anniston’s Community Task Force on Homelessness, which was established by the City Council to provide policies, plans and programs to facilitate and coordinate efforts among community partners to improve the response to the homeless population.
For more information on the warming station, contact the Carver Community Center at 2456-231-7630. Those interested in either donating meal and/or assisting in meal preparations for the warming station can contact Diane Smith at 704-904-8774.