Warming center in Anniston open today, tonight

The City of Anniston has announced the public warming station at the Carver Community Center located at 720 W 14th St., will now remain open until 7 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, due to the forecast of freezing temperatures continuing in the area for the remainder of the week.
This warming station effort is being led by the City of Anniston’s Community Task Force on Homelessness. The Anniston City Council established the Community Homelessness Task Force to provide policies, plans, and programs to facilitate and coordinate efforts among community partners to improve the response to the homeless population.
For more information on the warming station, contact the Carver Community Center at: 256-231-7630.
Anyone interested in donating meals and/or assisting in meal preparations for the warming station, please contact Ms. Diane Smith at 704-904-8774.