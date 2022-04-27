Warm weather will attract horses, bikes to McClellan

As warmer weather arrives in Calhoun County, so do outdoor events and activities at McClellan — those involving horses, mountain bikes and the opening of Lake Yahou Park.
During a McClellan Development Authority board of directors meeting Wednesday morning, MDA director Julie Moss told the board that Lake Yahou Park is expected to open on Memorial Day weekend. The park is located down a short paved road via a spur near the U.S. 431-Iron Mountain Road intersection and will offer hiking, fishing, picnicking and other recreational activities.
Moss said that only a few finishing touches remain before the park is ready for the public.
“Next week gravel will go into the parking lot and to repair places in the circle drive, which is where you can circle around and unload your car for your picnic stuff and go over to the parking lot,” Moss said.
Moss said that next week crews will remove underbrush and some trees at the park that will make it easier for the ground crews to maintain the park.
Fish are already enjoying the lake. An 8-pound largemouth bass found itself on the end of a fisherman’s line during a photo session held recently by the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center. Once the park is opened, anglers can purchase a fishing permit from the MDA for $5 per year. Moss said that the fishing at the lake is “catch and release.”
Moss reminded the board that McClellan is hosting the National Interscholastic Cycling Association state championship, on May 7-8.
“If you have not been to a race I encourage you to come, it is so much fun to see these kids competing, lots of food,” Moss said.
Moss said the local teams participating in the event are Anniston High, The Donoho School, Jacksonville High, Oxford High and the Cheaha team that includes homeschooled students and students from schools that don’t have a bicycle team.
Chad Jones, president of the Back Country Horsemen of America-McClellan Chapter, told the board of the new campground that is being constructed at the Camp McClellan Horse Trails. The campground — off of Mud Hole Road — will include 52 sites with a shower house and “pull through” campsites for trucks that haul large horse trailers.
The 52 sites under construction will increase the overall campsites available to 150 sites. Jones said that the campsites will be open to anyone, not just equestrian campers.
Upcoming events at the Camp McClellan Horse Trails include Sassy Tails Outreach program for special needs children on May 14. For more information call Sherry Brown at 256-310-2013.
On Memorial Day weekend the BCHA will host the 2022 Spring Ride that will feature trail riding, music and a horse chiropractor. For more information: https://www.facebook.com/BCHAMcClellanChapter
In other business the board welcomed two new members, Sarah Ballard Pritchett and Jamie Jordan, who succeed outgoing board members Freeman Fite and Bill Robison.