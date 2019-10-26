Nearly two-thirds of Ward 4 residents surveyed by The Anniston Star say they believe their public school options would improve if the ward left the city, and a slight majority felt their property values would increase as well.
But even so, a majority of the survey’s 325 respondents wanted to stay in the city.
“We may be seeing some risk aversion,” said Mark Hearn, a professor at Jacksonville State University’s management department, which conducted the study for The Star.
The Star sent out a written survey to its subscribers in Ward 4 and some surrounding neighborhoods — the same area that a group of Ward 4 residents are trying to have redrawn out of Anniston.
This summer a nonprofit group called Forward4All drafted a proposed bill that would allow the Alabama Legislature to declare the southeastern corner of the city to be part of Oxford instead of Anniston. The proposed annexation area is home to around 9,600 people and is mostly white, according to census numbers. City officials have said that, if passed, the move would split Anniston, a majority-black city of around 22,000 people, along racial lines. The proposed deannexation area is 68 percent white.
The Star’s survey of those residents has its limits. Of the respondents, 93 percent were white. Their median age was 65 — arguably a population that looks more like a sample of newspaper subscribers than a cross section of the population, even in Ward 4.
Even so, while 65 percent felt school options would improve with a move to Oxford and 53 percent said their property values would increase with a move to Oxford, most said they wanted to stay in Anniston.
Fifty-three percent said they wanted to stay in the city, while 37 percent wanted a move to Oxford. Two percent wanted the ward to leave the city and become unincorporated, 4 percent wanted to form a new city and 4 percent suggested other options.
Respondents also left comments:
— “City school system = not acceptable…. It is a shame it has come to this.”
— “Anniston is doomed as long as (City Councilmen Ben) Little, (David) Reddick or others like them are on the council. There is no hope.”
— “If I wanted to live in Oxford, I would have moved there.”
— “I don’t care which city is better. I strongly object to being railroaded into Oxford without a vote.”
— “My concern: does Oxford want us?”
— “If I had school-age children I would not be living here.”
‘Traditional pride’
On both sides of the debate, there are those who say the answers aren’t so surprising.
“It sounds like the kind of thing retirees would say,” said Joan Frazier, a Ward 4 resident, school board member and critic of deannexation.
Frazier, who is white, said it’s impossible to talk about a Ward 4 exit without talking about race. Talk among white residents about the failings of Anniston’s schools traces back to the early 1980s, she said. That’s also when the school system became majority black.
“Many of these people haven’t been in Anniston’s schools in years,” Frazier said. Older white residents know the school system largely by reputation, she said — though those same residents have no particular desire to change their address now that they’re older.
“There’s a lot to be said for traditional pride,” she said.
Slightly more than half of Anniston’s population is African-American, but nine in 10 Anniston public schools students are black. That imbalance was visible in The Star’s survey, in which only 22 respondents said they had school-age children. Of those, only four had them in Anniston public schools.
Dissolving the schools
Charles Turner, a leader of the Ward 4 deannexation movement, said he didn’t think The Star’s survey was a true representation of the mood of the ward. Still, he said, the numbers suggest that longtime residents see the city’s schools as a problem.
Turner last week said feedback from other parts of the city has convinced Forward 4 All to change its focus in recent weeks.
“There’s less focus on deannexation as a solution for Anniston’s problems and more focus on dissolving Anniston’s school system,” Turner said.
It’s not the first time Turner has floated the idea of dissolving Anniston schools — a proposal that recently drew a fiery response from school board members, one of whom called it part of a “dreadful history” of racial discrimination.
Turner said last week that he’s also interested in another option: asking the Legislature to disband the city altogether.
“I’m not talking about the state dissolving the city and absorbing the city’s assets,” he said. “I’m talking about dissolving the city government and starting over.”
De-facto segregation
There’s no clear Alabama precedent for the sort of changes Turner is proposing. School district secessions — in which local communities form their own school districts to get away from existing school systems — are more common.
Education professor Erica Frankenberg, a Mobile native who does research at Penn State on de-facto segregation in schools, found 47 counties across the country where school systems have successfully seceded since the year 2000. Nine of them happened in Alabama.
“This is a lot easier to do in the unitary era,” Frankenberg said.
For decades, most Southern school systems operated under monitoring by judges to make sure they weren’t segregating students by race — under court orders imposed in the early days of school integration. In the 21st century, increasing numbers of schools have been declared “unitary” by courts, meaning they can make changes without court review.
Anniston is still under a court order, though. Frankenberg said it’s possible that would complicate any secession effort here.
“If the system is under a court order right now,” she said, “I think a split would have to come before a judge.”