Ward 3 town hall reviews projects, answers questions

ciara smith

Ciara Smith during her Ward 3 town hall meeting Thursday night a the South Highland Community Center. Photo by Bill Wilson.

 By Bill Wilson, Star Staff Writer, wwilson@annistonstar.com

Ward 3 City Councilwoman Ciara Smith’s town hall meeting Thursday night was full of facts, figures, accomplishments and a lesson of how the city operates as a whole. 

The meeting’s format was a combination of presentations along with a question and answer session that allowed her constituents an open floor to address any issues and concerns. Smith enlisted various city department heads and officials to help answer and inform the crowd about what the city can and can’t do.

