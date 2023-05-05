Ward 3 town hall reviews projects, answers questions

Ward 3 City Councilwoman Ciara Smith’s town hall meeting Thursday night was full of facts, figures, accomplishments and a lesson of how the city operates as a whole.
The meeting’s format was a combination of presentations along with a question and answer session that allowed her constituents an open floor to address any issues and concerns. Smith enlisted various city department heads and officials to help answer and inform the crowd about what the city can and can’t do.
About 40 people attended at South Highland Community Center. It was Smith’s second town hall since being elected.
Paving, school funding and improvements
Smith stressed partnerships with Calhoun County and the Anniston Water Works and Sewer Board along with funds from Community Development Block Grant for a number of paving projects in Ward 3.
From 2020 to April 2023 the following roads have been repaved in Ward 3, Smith said:
— W 15th St. from Noble Street to Dimple Lee O’Neal
— Goodwin & Knox Avenue from E. 6th Street to E. 7th Street.
— Keith Avenue from E. 8th Street. to E. 10th Street.
— Front Street from W. 2nd St. to Camp St.
— S Allen Avenue from F Street to C Street.
— W 14th Street from Moore Avenue to Crawford Avenue.
— West 15th Street ½ alley from Ramsey Street to Alley
— Leighton Avenue from E 22 Street to E 0 Street
Smith said that improvements at Nettles Park include a new splash pad, new playground equipment, a new deck shade and repairs to building eaves; new signs are on order that should be installed by Memorial Day.
Smith said that there are many different pots of money that come from the city to the school system.
“There are flow-through taxes which are taxes that go through the county because they are property taxes, or the funds that come from tags and licenses and those are put in a pool and sent straight through the city, from the city we send them straight to the school system,” Smith said.
Smith said other money the city allocates to the school system is supplemental, and not mandated by the state legislature.
“The council decides to give those funds based off of the request of the school board,” she said.
Smith said that from 2020 to 2023 the city allocated a total of $16,036,727.14 for the school system that went toward a variety of needs including the YMCA after-school program, education supplement, truancy officer position, technology funds, sales tax workforce development and several other programs.
Smith listed off all the Community Block Development Grant (CBDG) projects and programs that the city’s Community Development department administers.
Downtown Improvements and Grants
Smith then turned her attention to downtown Anniston’s continuing improvements.
Smith said a formal event venue has opened in the old Kress building, Besitos Mexican Kitchen has opened in the former Thai One On building and a gift shop named Old Noble will be opening this fall in the former Griffin’s Jewelers building.
Smith highlighted the efforts of Main Street Anniston’s Adopt-a-Block program where volunteers became “planter parents” who maintain flower pots to beautify downtown.
Jackson Hodges, Anniston public relations director, gave a brief presentation about the Anniston Changers’ home repair grant that just finished its third round.
To date Anniston Changers has repaired 20 homes, he said.
“We are going to open the next round of funding towards the end of this month,” he said.
Jackson also discussed the Credit Union Partners Helping Hands Foundation Fund, which offers eligible applicants home repairs, emergency shelter and food.
Jackson then highlighted the city’s website and instructions on how to put in a work order for nuisances and potholes.
Capital projects
Smith highlighted the various recent capital improvements in the city.
“Our Dr. David Satcher and St. Michael’s Health Clinic and Community Learning Center is scheduled to be completed by July 2023,” Smith said.
Smith had large placards with other new civic improvements including the new park at 11th and Noble, The Downtown Market, Fire Training Center and the new City Hall building.
Kyle Bryan, program director for the Martha Vandervoort Center to End Homelessness, then updated everyone on the proposed building that will house the center.
“I think most of you probably know that there’s a pretty substantial homelessness issue here in Anniston if you're in the downtown area,” Bryan said.
Bryan said the facility will be built at 1411 Gurnee Avenue and will include both emergency housing units and transitional housing units.
“What makes this different than most typical shelters is there will be programmatic services and the main difference is there will be case management,” Bryan said.
Terri Lloyd, planning and development officer with the Anniston Housing Authority (AHA), gave an update on various projects, and particularly invited everyone to visit the new Barber Terrace in south Anniston that has 60 units. She said just over half are occupied but there is a waiting list of 264 applicants.
By the middle of June she expects 100 percent occupancy there.
The next project to be built by the AHA will be residential apartments on South Allen that will consist of 14 units, Lloyd said.
“We’re ready to go, we’re very excited, we’re in the final stages of our plans now,” she said.
Tinsley Manor will also be improved with renovations that are located on South Allen, she said.
Question and Answers
The concerns of the residents included crime, overgrown weeds, food deserts and exhibition driving.
Joe Harrington suggested that the city needs to pave Mulberry Avenue that runs in front of the new Dr. David Satcher Clinic.
“That street has not been paved in over 30 years and it is rough,” Harrington said.
“We’re working on it,” said City Manager Steven Folks.
Harrington then asked why south Anniston can’t have a grocery store.
“I hate going to someone else's neighborhood to buy my groceries. Why is there not a grocery store in Ward 3?” Harrington said.
Smith said that it’s important to talk about economic development and the limitations of a municipality to attract business to certain areas in the city.
“A lot of people think that you can just tell somebody to come here and bring a grocery store or we want you to bring a business here. It simply does not work that way and I really wish it did,” Smith said.
“We’re going to have to have private investors come into these areas and build things like a mini-mart or a small grocery store,” Smith said.
“Those things are going to have to be privately owned and funded,” she said.
Shirley Carter asked Nick Bowles, Anniston police chief, which part of town has the most crime. The chief replied that the most calls come from the Blue Mountain area that he defined as 27th Street to U.S. 431 and everything to the west.
Another concern of residents is the existence of uninhabitable old houses and overgrown weeds.
“That’s something that we do need to talk about, as a whole within the city, there are a lot of lots that are privately owned, they’re not owned by the city,” Smith said.
Smith said the city is not legally required to maintain the lots but will try at least once a year to cut the grass on those parcels.
“Please be patient with us, you guys see it everywhere, those properties are overgrown,” Smith said.
Vanessa Groce inquired about Benny Ray Park located at 1500 Hawkins Drive.
“They went ahead and took out all the equipment so there is nothing for the children to do at that park,” Groce said.
Anniston parks director Frazier Burroughs said the park is being used on the weekends by softball teams, but the reason the playground equipment was removed, said Folks, is that it was old and unsafe. Smith said the park’s needs will be addressed in the next fiscal year.
Richard Jackson said he was concerned about the bypass routes used by motorists to go around the city, which essentially stunts economic growth in the city.
“It’s choking the life out of Anniston” Jackson said.
Folks responded by telling him that a consulting firm has been hired to help recruit retail development not just in Anniston but also in west Anniston.
“We have people looking at that but it takes a little time…we have not forgotten about west Anniston,” Folks said.
On the topic of abandoned houses and land across the Model City, Lloyd said that currently the AHA owns 61 parcels of land but can build on less than 10 of them due to myriad legal reasons, including right of redemption where an owner has three years to reclaim their property after it was sold for taxes due.
Richard Jackson asked Lloyd about Cooper Homes, which has been demolished. Originally the plan was to have senior living units built there, but that fell through after it was discovered the soil was contaminated.
Lloyd said the AHA has spent $100,000 on environmental testing on the property and the cost to remediate the problem is unattainable.
“At this time it’s $3 million to take six feet of industrial fill off that property, off of six acres, that’s to take it off, that’s not putting it back,” Lloyd said.
Lloyd said that to apply for tax credits the property must be unrestricted residential use and the soil must be 100 percent clean.
A resident expressed concern about motorists who speed up and down West 15th Street.
Bowles said the practice is known as exhibition driving and the state legislature is pondering increasing penalties for the unsafe practice.
“They go from 15th and they go down to the intersection with Dimple Lee O’Neal and right now we chase them around town constantly,” Bowles said. “They go to church parking lots, they go everywhere doing this stuff, we’ve had shootings, we’ve had big fights, we’ve had all kinds of stuff.”
Due to the nature of the current laws Bowles said the best they can do is write the offender a simple traffic ticket. Bowles urged residents to call when it’s happening.
Bowles said the police department is short staffed at the present time.
“We are short personnel at an emergency level that I’ve never seen before, so when we get a call we’ll get there, and I’ll tell you we’ll eventually get there — but we’re super short-handed right now,” he said.
Groce said that more cameras are needed in areas prone to criminal activity prompting Bowles to say, “It just takes dollar bills, it just takes money, to do that, that goes back to the amount of crime, the amount of people in that area.”
After the town hall meeting Smith was pleased with the turnout and the discussions.
“I think it went well. I think we gave them a plethora of information, and at the end we allowed them to ask questions, we gave them answers, anything we couldn't answer we’re giving them a platform for it to be answered and be fixed,” she said.
“I just think it’s a wonderful platform where we can all just have a good conversation,” Smith said.