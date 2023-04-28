 Skip to main content
Ward 2 town hall brings questions of housing, trash and firearms to city attention

 By Bill Wilson, Star Staff Writer, wwilson@annistonstar.com

Nearly 30 people attended an Anniston town hall meeting for City Council Ward 2 to discuss a variety of issues including vacant houses, quality of life, community pride and crime.

The Thursday night meeting at Carver Community Center was Councilman Demetric “DD” Roberts’ first town hall since he was elected in 2020.

