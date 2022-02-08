Walters’ compassion and energy was felt in the lives of those she served

Friends, family and co-workers remember Barbara Hosey Walters as a woman of accomplishment and dedication to others.
Walters, of Anniston, died Feb. 1 at age 80 after a struggle with Parkinson’s Disease and other health-related issues.
She worked for several key businesses throughout her career, but her contributions to civic and charitable groups are her legacy.
Her husband Don, a longtime outdoor writer for The Anniston Star, often worked by her side as they sought to be of service to others, such as helping the victims of the 2011 tornado that struck the Williams Community.
They also worked together for several of the pancake breakfast fundraisers put on by the Anniston Kiwanis Club so that students in need could have new clothes and supplies at the beginning of each school year.
Walters touched many lives.
“I was friends with Barbara for the past 30 years,” said Margaret Roberts, the first female president of a bank in Calhoun County, which was Wachovia Bank, later Wells Fargo. “The reason I was able to succeed in the banking industry in the 1980s was because Barbara went to the bank president and said, ‘We need to hire her.’ Bank management listened to her.”
During her career, Walters worked for Lee Brass, Regional Medical Center, the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce and SouthTrust Bank. After retirement, she returned to work for the F&M Bank. However, her biggest contribution to the community was through volunteering in many capacities with the Calhoun County YMCA, the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County, the board of Highland Health Services and the board of the United Cerebral Palsy Center, among others.
Walters held a Lifetime Board membership for the YMCA, was named the East Alabama United Cerebral Palsy’s Outstanding Volunteer of the Year in 1996 and received the Businessperson of the Year award from the Future Business Leaders of America. She received a plaque for her service as the president of the Cottaquilla Council of Girl Scouts from 1992 to 1998, received a plaque in honor of her service to Concern for Children Inc. and was honored with other awards.
“The Anniston community has lost a wonderful woman,” said Sarah Burke, the assistant director of the Anniston Museum and Gardens. “Barbara served on the Anniston Museum of Natural History’s League, and she volunteered in several other areas in the community.”
Walters’ husband said his wife was raised by a mother who also served others.
“Her mother spent each day taking care of the elderly people in the neighborhood where they lived in the Sharon Community of Laurel, Mississippi,” Don said. “Daily, her mother took care of those who had no other people to help them. She helped them bathe, fix their hair, transport them to the doctor, and prepare food. Barbara grew up in that atmosphere, and she was like that. Barbara did the same thing here in Anniston.”
Walters’ funeral service will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at Eulaton United Methodist Church, 401 Westover Road, Anniston.