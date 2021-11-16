Waldrep marks year as fire chief

It was Anniston Fire Chief Jeff Waldrep’s early employment in the construction trade that has helped him become a hands-on fire chief, one co-worker says.
As Waldrep’s one-year anniversary as chief approaches, Assistant Chief Johnnie Phelps took note of the construction and outfitting of the city’s fire training center, which Waldrep, 50, had a hand in building.
Phelps said Waldrep is not the sort of man who would pass over a menial task simply because of his rank.
“As far as hands-on stuff, he’s one of those guys that half the stuff that’s out here, he did. He built,” Phelps said.
Waldrep said firefighters typically work 24 hours on duty, with 48 hours off, so it’s common for them to hold a second job such as cutting grass or construction to occupy those off hours.
During a time he was on a shift schedule approximately 12 years ago, Waldrep worked in construction on his off days. Waldrep said he built the locker room for the recruit schools at the Training Center in Anniston.
“I still enjoy that kind of stuff, you know,” Waldrep said. “It’s nice to get out from behind a desk sometimes. It’s kind of a therapy.”
Phelps said it was important to Waldrep as chief that his trainees see him in every position — from teaching an instructor course to the military, to basic maintenance around the firehouse. Paper towel roll empty? He’s on it.
“He sees something that needs to be done, if he has the means to do it — he’s got the skill to do it, he’ll jump all over it,” Phelps said. “He’s that way with everything.”
Waldrep was appointed as fire chief by Anniston City Manager Steven Folks.
“Chief Waldrep has accepted the baton from his predecessor, Chris Collins, and hasn’t missed a beat,” Folks said. “He continues to set high standards for the AFD and leads by example. He’s a visionary that is always looking for ways to improve his team and better serve this community.”
The anniversary of that appointment prompts much praise from colleagues.
“He is great. He has done a fantastic job for this department,” Phelps said. “Jeff was just really well positioned by working at City Hall as the fire marshal. He did a great job with that.”
Before assuming the position as chief, Waldrep was Anniston’s fire marshal. As fire marshal, he would handle investigations and inspections as part of his duties. For example, all of the life safety components of a new building must be inspected by the fire marshal; his office also oversees annual inspections on every business in the city, Waldrep said.
The fire marshal also typically helps schedule the Fire Prevention Education in schools, although COVID precautions have prevented the department from doing so for the past year, Waldrep said.
Waldrep was fire marshal for five years, and worked regularly with business owners, City Council members and the mayor.
“You had to kind of get your feet wet and learn that side of things,” Waldrep said, referring to the aspects of the job away from trucks and hoses.
Waldrep said his experience with the leadership in that role helped shape relationships he would foster as chief. A key part of Waldrep’s job as chief is hunting grants for funding the department. These funds help improve the department as well as supplement anything they have been lacking.
“He’s progressive and he’s got his eyes way down the road for us, and that’s what we need,” Phelps said.
Those who work under Waldrep praise his ability in the position.
“We couldn’t ask for a better chief, who cares more about us and the future of the department,” Anniston Sgt. Zach Gauthier said. “It’s been a really good year.”
Firefighter Chase Heindl said he had worked with the chief before his appointment.
“It’s been really impressive how well he’s worked,” Heindl said. “He’s a behind the scenes guy. Just never a ‘take-it-for-granted’ kind of chief where you never see him as much.”
Approaching his 28th year at the Anniston Fire Department, Waldrep, who’s originally from Heflin, recalls his early start in the field of public service.
“I actually just kind of fell into it. Back in ’92 I went to EMT Basic,” Waldrep said. “And that kind of, I don’t know, spurred some interest.”
Waldrep said he took the civil service exam in an age when 150-200 people took the test and the hiring process could take a year or longer. He said “now, we’re lucky to get 15-20 people.”
During his tenure as chief, Waldrep and the Anniston Fire Department suffered the loss of one of their own, Lt. Justin Roberts, to COVID-19.
“It was a big loss for the department,” Waldrep said. “Most people here lost not only a co-worker but a friend. That’s just kind of the way the department is. We’re close-knit. You know you live with the guys for a third of your life, so it’s more than a co-worker. It was like losing a family member.”
Waldrep said the most rewarding part of his job is getting feedback from the community.
“Phone calls, emails, cards, letters, whatever, from the public on incidents that our guys went above and beyond their duty,” Waldrep said. “It’s always rewarding to see your guys go that extra mile. It says a lot about our department.”