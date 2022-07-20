 Skip to main content
Wacky Wednesday and Fourth Friday keeps downtown Anniston popping

A Wacky Wednesday from June 1, 2022, at Zinn Park is shown in this file photo. 

 Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star

The city of Anniston will be hosting two of its most popular events — both in one week.

Wacky Wednesday will pop up today for the final time this year.