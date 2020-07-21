Vote to refinance will save city through lower interest rates

Anniston will refinance bonds and warrants at lower interest rates to save potentially hundreds of thousands of dollars after a Tuesday night vote, though City Council members quarreled over the resolution — or at least the perceived issues surrounding it.
Members of the council frequently stopped for debate during the evening work session and meeting that followed, though with municipal elections only a month out, it seemed that a new energy coursed through the governing body’s trademark conflicts. The final vote of the evening was to approve refinancing bonds from building the Justin Sollohub Justice Center in 2011 and a series of general obligation warrants from 2010, which would save the city considerable sums of money at new, lower interest rates.
“It’s free money,” said Councilman Jay Jenkins, shortly after an argument over the potential windfall began. “We don’t have that money right now if we don’t authorize that group or some group to do this work.”
The plan was proposed by Frazer Lanier, an investment firm in Montgomery. Councilman Ben Little argued that local financiers should have had the opportunity to make proposals to the council for how they might save the city money on the bonds, rather than electing Frazer Lanier to do the work. Jenkins, seemingly frustrated, explained that the city hadn’t tapped any firm to do the work. Frazer Lanier had simply done research and made the proposal.
“Can somebody else do this? Probably,” Jenkins said, “but they’re not here.”
Refinancing won’t extend the city’s repayment terms, according to Jenkins.
Councilman David Reddick questioned whether the money saved would be applied to any of his ward’s economic development projects, if it would be saved or if it would disappear. He said the bond had been refinanced previously but did not know where the money had gone afterward.
“We kept the money and part went to the museum,” Reddick said. “Our projects didn’t get funded.”
Little said he had no issue with Frazer Lanier, but felt the process of approving the action had been rushed. He accused Mayor Jack Draper of having rushed council action to take the proposal because “he has his votes,” referring to the 3-against-2 division between white and Black council members, respectively, a topic of frequent discussion in council meetings and a common outcome in controversial votes.
At least three times during the evening Little pointed a finger directly at Draper, seated beside him on the council dais at the city meeting center, to personally blame him for city woes. Hostility was apparent early in the meeting, when Draper discussed voting at the next meeting to move a Confederate monument from Quintard Avenue to Janney Furnace, near Ohatchee.
Little turned the conversation from literal statues to metaphorical ones, claiming that Draper had “statues” in the city related to his votes on projects that must be reconciled, specifically naminga council vote in April rejecting Little’s proposal to construct a $1.8 million senior center, andLittle’s call for a federal probe of the city Police Department in June.
“Your statue is how you vote that affects the quality of life of citizens,” Little said to Draper early in the work session.
“I voted against building a new senior center when we already had one,” Draper said.
The refinancing plan passed with a 3-2 vote.
During its meeting, the City Council also:
— Authorized installation of speed bumps on Ossington Avenue; also approved the widening of Maple Street by 3 feet from Constantine Avenue to Johnson Avenue at a cost of $127,000.
— Extended a contract with Calhoun County to house Anniston’s male inmates at the county jail.
— Requested the federal General Services Administration hold a job fair for positions at the federal courthouse being built on Gurnee Avenue, at the former site of City Hall.
— Reappointed James Sims to the position of municipal judge for another two years.
— Adopted the city’s annual action plan and the budget for the city’s Community Development Block Grant program and the Calhoun County Home Consortium’s HOME program.