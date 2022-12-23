Vote approves garbage rate rise, but pre-2020 debts forgiven

Anniston City Council formally adopted a resolution Tuesday night which will increase residential garbage collection service fee to $20 per household beginning Jan. 1.
The increase comes as no surprise as council members discussed the new rate in September after the service had been rebid with current service provider Republic Services being the low bidder even with a $7 a month increase.
Households may apply to be exempt from the fee if they meet one of two qualifications: a household income is solely derived from Social Security or if the total household income is equal to or less than the current poverty level adjusted for family size.
Proof of eligibility must be submitted to the city’s Revenue Compliance Officer at 256-231-7718 or by email at jasmine.smoth@annistonal.gov.
Council members also gave approval to City Manager Steven Folks’ recommendation to forgive some past due garbage accounts.
“I think we have been fair in what staff has proposed to the council to write off anything prior to fiscal year 2020,” Folks said. “For fiscal years 2020, 2021 and 2022, we are asking that we should be allowed to recover those funds.”
Folks said the amount of the written off debts would be $1,136,813 and the amount the city will try to recover is $952,039.
“I think it’s fair and reasonable,” said Councilman Jay Jenkins. “It’s hard to start trying to collect any further back than 2020.”
Folks said the city is prepared to work with the individuals who may still find themselves in arrears.
“We will sit down with them and work out whatever has to be done to make sure there is no financial burden on them,” Folks said.
Council members also decided to not hold their next scheduled meeting, which would have been Jan. 3. The council will next meet on Jan. 17.
