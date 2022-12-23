 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Vote approves garbage rate rise, but pre-2020 debts forgiven

Anniston City Council formally adopted a resolution Tuesday night which will increase residential garbage collection service fee to $20 per household beginning Jan. 1.

The increase comes as no surprise as council members discussed the new rate in September after the service had been rebid with current service provider Republic Services being the low bidder even with a $7 a month increase.

Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.