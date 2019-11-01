Despite being slowed by rain, volunteers working this week on a construction project designed to benefit kids at Constantine Homes thought they were still making good time.
Girls and Boys Clubs of East Central Alabama director Johnny Byrd said the construction was the final phase in a series of improvements to the Constantine Homes building where the nonprofit is housed and the area outside.
Lowe’s employees and Calhoun County Jail inmates who volunteered for the project on Friday were painting the building’s interior and exterior and installing two outdoor pavilions.
Byrd said the volunteers planned to build a deck, put picnic tables and benches under the pavilions and plant a raised flower garden outside of the building.
“It’s a huge investment in the Constantine Boys and Girls Clubs here,” Byrd said. “We want them to have as much outdoor activity as possible, just as much as they do indoor activities.”
Byrd said the project began last summer when Martin’s Family Clothing department store owner Bill Wakefield worked with the club to set up a computer lab in the building.
Hopefully, Byrd said, the project will be completed by next Friday.
Walt Brothers, the general manager of the Lowe’s in Anniston, said he and Daniel Miller, the general manager of the Lowe’s in Oxford, said they plan to send 15 to 20 employees from each store throughout the course of the project.
Brothers said he had hoped that the project would have been completed this week, but volunteers were set back due to the rain several days prior. Despite the weather, Brothers said, the volunteers’ passion for helping the community made up for it.
“It’s normally associates that care about where they live and care about the people that live in the area, that’s what really drives them to come out here and do it,” Brothers said. “Their progress has been really good, besides the rain slowing us down.”
Farrah Pesnell, an outside garden specialist at the store in Oxford, said she volunteered because she wanted to help the kids. She said Friday was her first day.
“I think we’ve got a lot done — more than we expected to get done — in just a day,” Pesnell said.
Sharon Ward, an administrative support associate at the Lowe’s in Anniston, said she had been working on the project since Monday.
Ward said Brothers is passionate about the Boys and Girls Clubs, and gives employees opportunities to volunteer any time there’s a need.
Byrd credited the Anniston Housing Authority, who he said helped with the project by painting part of the building and upgrading the bathrooms.
Byrd said the kids who are active in the Boys and Girls Clubs have been able to see the upgrades, little by little, when they get there after school.
“The building is changing when they’re away, so when they come in each day, they see something very new,” Byrd said.
Ward said she enjoys seeing their reactions as the project moves forward.
“It benefits us, just from seeing the light in the childrens’ eyes, because they’re excited when they walk in,” Ward said. “It gives you fulfillment, like you’re doing a good job.”
