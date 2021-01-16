Volunteers gather for MLK weekend cleanup in Anniston

The temperature tickled the upper 30s at 8 a.m. today when two dozen people showed up at Anniston’s Zinn Park to begin their three-day weekend with volunteer work.
“We’re the few, the proud, Anniston Changers,” city spokesman Jackson Hodges told the small crowd.
Hodges and other organizers of Anniston Changers — a group that gathers volunteers for regular sessions of brush-clearing, repair and litter pickup in the city’s most-distressed neighborhoods — invited local residents out early this morning for a “day of service” to start the Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend. Volunteers split into groups to pick up trash near the Anniston High football field and on Railroad Avenue in Blue Mountain.
The event drew only a hard core of Changers volunteers, something most attributed to the cold weather.
“I figure if people can sleep in this, I ought to be able to come out and work,” said Vivian O’Neal, an Anniston resident. O’Neal said she considered staying home, but was motivated by the thought of homeless residents of the city who endure the cold every day.
Saturday was O’Neal’s third Anniston Changers event. She said she would have come out regardless of the holiday, though MLK was definitely on her mind.
“This is our chance to be the change we want to see in the world,” she said.
City codes enforcement officer Tana Bryant, who picked out the sites for cleanup, said she wasn’t too worried about the relatively low turnout. Earlier events brought out crowds of 80 or more, but Bryant said organizers expect to take on bigger crowds, with bigger projects, as the weather warms up.
In fact, even warming during the day seemed to help. After the cleanup ended, city officials reported that the crowd doubled to about 50 over the course of the day as more volunteers arrived.
At the Railroad Avenue cleanup site, mattresses and furniture long-discarded by the roadside anchor a thousand bits of smaller garbage — paper, cups and bags — tangled in the brush. Bryant says she’s pretty sure she knows how litter got so bad there.
“One big problem is that people don’t always bag up their garbage before they put it in the can,” she said. When the garbage truck comes, Bryant said, bits of garbage get left behind. Over time, neighborhood residents begin to see a littered area as a place they can dump other items.
Anniston has typically recognized Martin Luther King Day in a warmer way, with an indoor “unity breakfast” intended to bring Black and white community leaders together face-to-face. The pandemic this year has changed that: Volunteers will serve an outdoor breakfast at Zinn Park from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday instead, with the usual program of speeches and performances to be done online later in the day.
Anniston Changers will also be at the Zinn Park event Monday, seeking donations for the Salvation Army. Donors can bring furniture, household appliances and mint condition clothes and shoes to Zinn Park for donation between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Monday.