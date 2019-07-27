Incoming kindergartener Aliyah Mayse originally wanted to wear a pink backpack to her first day at Attalla Elementary School. Instead, she received a backpack striped with different shades of blue.
“I wanted pink, but my sister got pink,” Aliyah said.
Still, she said, she was happy with the backpack. She was still wearing it while eating a hamburger Saturday afternoon during Norwood Day, an annual gathering at Norwood Park for the surrounding community.
Reniya Driskell, who did end up with a pink backpack, said it was her favorite color. She looks forward to wearing it as a Golden Springs Elementary School fifth grader, she said.
Aliyah and Reniya were two of dozens of kids who received a free backpack throughout Norwood Day.
One of the event’s organizers, Natasha White, said Norwood Day is a longstanding tradition for current and former residents of Norwood Homes but this is the second year free backpacks have been given out.
“It’ll be a blessing to a lot of kids,” White said. “There’s a lot of kids that are very unfortunate in this area. And not just in this area, but all over Anniston.”
Another organizer, Tasheka Lovett, said they had wanted to buy 100 backpacks to donate, and were able to find 60. The backpacks were filled with basic school supplies and some had pencil sharpeners or calculators.
“Some of those school supplies can be very costly,” Lovett said. “We just got the basic stuff that we know kids need to at least start off the first two weeks of school.”
For kids who needed new shoes, Lovett said, donations were available. Kids also got free lunch, snow cones and a bounce house. A basketball tournament with a cash prize was planned for later that afternoon.
White said Norwood Homes has a reputation for drugs and crime. Hopefully, she said, events like Norwood Day will change that.
For many kids in the Norwood community, White said, Norwood Day simply gives local kids something constructive to do.
“A lot of them don’t have guidance. A lot of them don’t have anyone looking over them every day,” White said. “If they had someone step in every now and then and give them a chance to do something like play basketball or go on a trip, it might end up a whole lot better.”
Lovett said the event also introduces those kids to role models in the community.
“We want kids to be able to come to us and let us know if something’s going on. Like if you see somebody with a gun, you need to go to the nearest person that you see,” Lovett said. “We want to gain that trust with them and we want to build that trust to where we can get the violence to go down.”
Lovett said she and other volunteers are planning to grow the event over the next few years, and want to involve kids from across the city.
“The bigger it gets, the better it’s going to get,” Lovett said. “And there will be more people willing to donate and give back.”