Vintage vehicles dress up parking lot at senior living center

Hot rod engines on a hot Alabama afternoon brought back memories Saturday for residents and visitors at the McClellan Senior Living Classic Hot Rod Car Show.
More than 22 vintage vehicles lined the parking lot of the senior citizen residential complex as their owners huddled under shade trees to escape the oppressive August sunshine. At the entrance to the living center, a lone guitarist performed as the residents viewed the old cars.
Carol Dingler, activities director at McClellan Senior Living, said the annual event had been canceled last year due to COVID, although the center did stage a parade of vintage cars in the parking lot much to the amusement of old residents who would have remembered when that lineup was new.
“It’s just some entertainment for them and something to do for them, enjoy and have a real good time,” Dingler said.
“There’s lots of food, something to drink and eat and some activities for the kids,” she said.
“I just couldn't imagine what it would be like living in the day where all the cars looked like that, but, I know for them it probably brings back a lot of memories,” said Dingler.
Dingler is an aficionado of vintage cars herself, noting that her first car was a 1966 Mustang.
“I like them all, I like that Corvette, the Mustangs,” Dingler said as she gestured towards the vehicles.
Rickey Humphries, from Alexandria, had just finished his lunch of hot dogs, baked beans and potato salad as he sat back with friends and family at the rear of his bright orange 1969 Charger.
“We bought it when our son was 14, and gave it to him for his 16th birthday. In 2012 he wanted me to build him a big motor, it’s got a 520 Stroker motor,” Humphries said, “a couple of years ago he wanted to buy a wood processor and he was talking about selling it so I told my wife we needed to buy it,”
Humphries said he and his wife get out to car shows about every weekend.
“If you just mention old cars you can get a crowd just about anytime,” he said.
Humphries said he enjoys the fellowship of other vintage car owners.
“It’s something to look at ... we always had Dodges, that’s all our daddy would drive,” said Humphries.
Steve Foster and his son Jackson, 6, from the Anniston/Oxford area were also checking out the scene.
“We just heard about the car show through friends and wanted to support the community and just see really cool cars and get Jackson into it, he enjoys just anything all car related, he’s all about it,” said Foster.
Foster said the car show was a great one with excellent turnout and variety.
“It’s got a little bit of everything, Mopar, Ford, Chevy and all the cars are just amazing to look at, it’s just fascinating, just a throwback in time,” he said.
Foster said that years ago no two cars were ever the same.
“You could tell the difference from a Ford from a Mopar from a Chevrolet, I mean driving down the road as they were coming at you, you knew which one was which before you even got up on one,” Foster said.
Foster picked up his son to give him a better look at one of the classic cars.
“Back then everything was steel, leather, rubber, all cars were trimmed out in beautiful chrome pieces, dashboards were a statement, they were very art-deco,” said Foster. “As much design on the interior of the car went into the exterior of the car, where today it’s really hard to tell the difference between an American made car and a foreign made car in terms of branding.”
Foster said the mechanically oriented cars of yesteryear were never affected by the chip shortage which plagues high-tech vehicle manufacturers today. He observed that a change is on the horizon again with the advent of electric vehicles and predicted that by the time his son is older, the internal combustion engine will be a thing of the past.
John Miller from Huntsville and his friend were sitting next to Miller’s 1987 Buick Grand National. Miller said he had ventured south for a car show in Gadsden but that one was canceled so the pair came to McClellan.
“What’s special about it is it’s black, it only came in black in 1987 and it was the fastest car built in 1987 — it would beat Mustangs, Camaros and Corvettes,” boasted Miller.
Miller said the speedometer in the car only goes to 85 mph so it’s a mystery to how fast Miller has driven his Buick, which has a V6 turbo-charged engine.
“You’ve got one nice car, that’s nice,” a bystander remarked.
“Thank you,” said Miller.