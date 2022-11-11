‘Veterans understand each other,’ says retired Marine

Franklin “Work” McLain, 63, gives himself that nickname. Now a retired lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Marines with 30 years of military service, the Anniston native said his late father, Johnny Frank McLain, and his mother, Annie Ruth, expected nothing less than hard work from their children. They set the example.
Johnny Frank worked as a crane operator at Union Foundry. Often, Johnny Frank carried one of his sons, often McLain, with him after work each day when “second shift” began. Usually, that was a job renovating or building houses. McLain learned about maintaining things alongside his father, who sometimes found another job for his son, cutting grass for others.
“I’ve always had to work,” McLain said. “My whole family did. Mother was a domestic housekeeper for others, and she ran a household with five children.”
One of McLain’s two sisters, Clester Burdell, a retired public affairs officer from Anniston Army Depot, echoed McLain’s words.
“My siblings are all responsible,” said Burdell, “but Franklin grasped onto that at an early age. Even as an adolescent, he was building wagons, fences, a barbecue pit and always something constructive. He learned to be that way early, and that has made him the man he is today. He will tackle any project, do it well and circle back around to make sure it is 100 percent correct.”
As a boy who often visited on Leighton Avenue where his cousin lived, McLain would peek from behind houses to see a distinctive-looking group of men often walking up and down Quintard Avenue. He always recognized them, similar haircuts, stout builds, inflated chests and swagger. They were Marines, and little Franklin liked how the men always seemed to have camaraderie, his grownup word for that. It was a given, then, that when he graduated from Anniston High School in 1977, he became a Marine.
McLain entered military service and started his first job as a tank mechanic at Camp Pendleton, Calif., the state where he spent most of his career. From then on, it seemed, the military had a new job for him in a variety of worldwide locations every two to three years, including his last job as maintenance officer overseeing ground equipment and large ships in Hawaii.
Mostly working stateside, though, one time McLain found himself in Somalia where he first felt afraid for his life as a Marine.
He was riding in the back of a truck on a convoy when the convoy stalled. Then, the truck jerked forward, and McLain, standing at that moment, fell off the back into a mob of Somalians who had been following the convoy. They quickly surrounded him, and he had to take a defensive posture until he decided to turn around and run to catch up with his truck to avoid being robbed, to say the least.
“Those Somalians wanted food, and the convoys had food,” McLain said. “Of course, they would take anything you had, even your gun.”
Regardless of the occasional tense situation, McLain’s responsibilities cost him long hours and more hard work, but he never minded.
“I loved my job,” he said. “The seriousness was exciting to me. I thrived on the type of work ethic my father had. Working alongside him had kept me energized and out of trouble.”
No matter where McLain went, he always came back home every year. Eventually, he married a Brooklyn, N.Y., native named Barbara and had a son who is the father of the couple’s grandchild.
After retirement, McLain returned to his beloved Anniston and, of course, continued to work. Today, he is a government contractor at the Anniston Army Depot where he oversees equipment overhaul. Also, he is a deacon and the superintendent of Sunday school at his church, the Friendship Missionary Baptist Church on 14th and Brown Avenue. He also enjoys spending time with his mother, who is now in her 90s.
McLain believes in supporting his fellow veterans by volunteering to speak at various veteran events and helping to raise money to support their needs.
“Veterans understand each other,” he said. “Often, it’s easy to move on in life with a family, career and whatever, but not all veterans can do that because of things like PTSD and injuries. It is extremely important that we do not forget them. We need to serve as their voice.”
Another messages he has is for all Americans is this: “An old phrase says, ‘A hunting dog does not notice the fleas,’” he said. “I like that because it means we must stay focused and disciplined. In America today, we need to focus on being positive and accountable to each other.”