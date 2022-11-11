 Skip to main content
‘Veterans understand each other,’ says retired Marine

Lt. Col. Franklin McLain

Retired Lt. Col. Franklin McLain believes it is important for veterans to continue supporting each other even after their military service ends. McLain started out his military career as a tank mechanic and became the maintenance officer in the U.S. Marine. He worked in bases along the West Coast and in Hawaii keeping vast numbers of military equipment, from guns to ships, ready for conflicts.

 

Franklin “Work” McLain, 63, gives himself that nickname. Now a retired lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Marines with 30 years of military service, the Anniston native said his late father, Johnny Frank McLain, and his mother, Annie Ruth, expected nothing less than hard work from their children. They set the example.

Johnny Frank worked as a crane operator at Union Foundry. Often, Johnny Frank carried one of his sons, often McLain, with him after work each day when “second shift” began. Usually, that was a job renovating or building houses. McLain learned about maintaining things alongside his father, who sometimes found another job for his son, cutting grass for others.