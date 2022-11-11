 Skip to main content
Veterans saluted at Centennial Park ceremony

Veterans Day

Young Marines salute the American flag during the Pledge of Allegiance at the 32nd Annual Veterans Day Ceremony at Centennial Memorial Park in Anniston Friday morning.

 By Bill Wilson, Star Staff Writer, wwilson@annistonstar.com

The drizzling rain and chill in the area Friday morning could not compare to what veterans of the Armed Services faced when they wore their uniforms in areas of the world marked with below freezing temperatures and the blazing hot sun of deserts.

Some of them were Anniston’s Centennial Memorial Park, their faces more blessed by time than scarred from battle, to be honored and honor others who joined them on the front lines of freedom.

