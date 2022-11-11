Veterans saluted at Centennial Park ceremony

The drizzling rain and chill in the area Friday morning could not compare to what veterans of the Armed Services faced when they wore their uniforms in areas of the world marked with below freezing temperatures and the blazing hot sun of deserts.
Some of them were Anniston’s Centennial Memorial Park, their faces more blessed by time than scarred from battle, to be honored and honor others who joined them on the front lines of freedom.
It marked the 32nd time the ceremony has been held and continues to present itself with great emotion and dignity.
Ken Rollins, the veteran who helped spearhead the park and the event, thanked those who made their own personal sacrifice in “braving the weather” to attend.
“Today, we honor our veterans,” Rollins said. “On Memorial Day, we honor those who didn’t make it to veteran status.”
A new generation of American protectors, the Young Marines, helped with presentations of the Pledge of Allegiance and the Fallen Comrade ceremony.
“Because of you,” Anniston Mayor Jack Draper told the veterans, “we enjoy the freedoms we cherish as Americans including the very freedom to assemble here today.”
Draper noted how the military is such an important part of the area’s history as well as its future.
“We are proud of the work we have done in support of our military and proud of the work we continue to do to this day,” he said. “We are privileged to be Americans. We are privileged to be free. But that privilege is paid for by the members of our Armed Forces. We owe them a debt of gratitude we simply cannot repay.”
Musical interludes during the ceremony were performed by Calhoun County Probate Judge Alice Martin, Cleburne County Probate Judge Ryan Robertson and his wife, Mitzy, soloist Steve Chappell and bagpipe player Brian Conary.
The ceremony ended with an honor volley by the Marine Corps League and the playing of “Taps.”
President Ronald Reagan may have best summed up the emotions of the day more than 40 years ago when he said, “We remember those who were called upon to give all a person can give, and we remember those who were prepared to make that sacrifice if it were demanded of them in the line of duty, though it never was. Most of all, we remember the devotion and gallantry with which all of them ennobled their nation as they became champions of a noble cause.”