On Saturday, car owners and appreciators can enjoy a May morning while bettering the holiday season for local veterans.
Anniston’s chapter of the U.S. Army Chemical Corps Regimental Association will hold a car, truck and bike “show and shine” fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the 1010 Golden Springs Road location of Fort McClellan Credit Union in Anniston.
Billy Cannon, the public affairs officer for the association’s local chapter, said the show and shine will primarily help raise money for the Gary Harvey Veterans Christmas Program.
“Around Christmas time, we put together little gifts to present to the veterans in local nursing homes and hospitals,” Cannon said.
Cannon said he expects a wide variety of makes and models present amongst an estimated 75-100 automobiles to be available for perusal at the event.
“Last year when we had an event in Leeds, we had everything from modern 2018 Dodge Challengers to antique cars, hot rods and modified trucks,” Cannon said. “Any and all kinds of things are welcome, as long as they pay the registration fee.”
Vehicle-owners can pay a $15 pre-registration fee or $20 on the day to enter their automobile into the show. Admission is free for spectators, but a variety of food will be available for purchase.
In addition to the Christmas program, Cannon said, the proceeds will also go toward other programs helping local veterans.
“Anything we can do to help out veterans, we want to do,” he said.
Cannon also serves as a vice president of event host group Vulcan Corvair Enthusiasts, and said helping to organize the event is a natural fit for him.
“I’m kind of involved two ways,” Cannon joked.
The group bonds over mutual appreciation of the Chevrolet Corvair line, which ran from model years 1960-1969. Cannon said the group is the only one of its kind in Alabama.
Cannon said he’ll have his truck at the event, a modified 1962 Chevrolet Corvair 95 Rampside.
“I painted it as a tribute to my naval career, with the service number on the side and everything,” Cannon said.
Cannon painted the drivers side of the truck with the number 17 in honor of USS Harry E. Yarnell, which he served on for seven years. The passenger side is emblazoned with 1079, the number for his second ship, USS Bowen.
While this is a first-time event for the association, Cannon expects it will become an annual occurrence moving forward.
As preparations come to a close for the show and shine, Cannon said he hopes the sunshine comes through.
“We’re just praying for good weather. We are excited about it, we just hope the weather is good.”
To register a vehicle, vehicle owners can contact Cannon at gtochief@gmail.com.