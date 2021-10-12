Veterans group cancels Anniston parade

The Veterans Day parade that a local organization had been planning for downtown Anniston has been canceled due to lack of entries for the event.
“We had only 10 entrants in hand, which was extremely small compared to previous years,” said Ben Cunningham Sr., secretary-treasurer of the Calhoun County Veterans Organization.
The parade had been planned for Nov. 11th at 2 p.m.
“The response to requests for participation just didn’t materialize,” he said, contrasting that with 2019, the last year a parade was held, when there were 75-80 entries and some 600 people walking down Noble Street.
Linda Peters, chairwoman of the CCVO, agreed that the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the population is part of the reason for the decreased number of entries.
“It has to be,” she said.
Peters said she’d heard from representatives of groups both young and old — from high school bands to civic clubs — who were uncertain as to how many of their members would be able to participate in a month.
Moreover, she said, she didn’t want to be responsible for an event where someone might take ill due to COVID.
“I don’t want nobody getting sick,” she said.
Cunningham said members of the parade planning committee agreed in a meeting Monday night that the apparent interest in holding the parade wasn’t sufficient to justify continued planning this year.
He said groups who were planning to participate have been notified of the cancellation.
“We’ll try again in 2022,” he said.