Veteran offenders gain second chance through treatment court

The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs and several other veteran resources came together to host two graduates from the Veterans Treatment Court Tuesday at the Calhoun County Courthouse.
The Veterans Treatment Court program is a second chance program in which veterans who have had drug- or alcohol-related charges brought against them can work towards having those charges dropped.
“This is a pretrial diversion program,” treatment coordinator Daniel Sheppard said. “They’ll enter a guilty plea for us to hold over them, but at the end of the program that felony or misdemeanor charge is dropped or dismissed.”
Sheppard is a liaison for coordinating services, treatments, or other resources the veterans might need.
“I put all moving pieces together,” Sheppard said.“I coordinate different services, treatment.”
Sheppard said that after some period of time, the veteran can also pay a fee of $300 per charge and have those charges expunged from their records completely.
“It’s not just granted — you have to earn it,” said Ashlie Combs, a volunteer with the program.
Combs said the program also helps veterans get their GED or enroll in college, and offers counseling services for dependents.
Graduating from the program Tuesday were two veterans who were each presented with a certificate of completion for the program from Judge Timothy Burgess.
After the ceremony, as part of the program, each veteran was asked to come forward to talk to Burgess and Sheppard. The veterans (who asked to not be identified for this article) were asked about sustaining a stable income and updates on their general wellbeing.
The ADVA headed the event, presenting facts about its organization to the program attendees and explaining what services it can provide. Its commissioner, retired Rear Admiral Kent Davis, spoke on behalf of the group.
Davis said the ADVA is different from the federal Veterans Administration in that the state level provides long-term care, whereas the federal VA is short-term. He said the group serves more than 400,000 veterans in the state of Alabama — a statistic he said would make one in every 10 Alabamians a veteran.
“We are in every corner of the state,” Davis said, — adding that the ADVA has offices and programs in 60 of the 67 counties in the state.
Davis said in addition to the funds from the GI Bill the Federal VA provides veterans, the ADVA also provides a state level scholarship, which is available to certain qualified individuals. He said it also is working towards constructing more assisted living and nursing homes in the state for veterans’ use.
Several other organizations spoke at the graduation event Tuesday, such as Samson’s Strength Sustainable Veterans Project (SSSVP) — a volunteer-based organization that builds transitional houses for homeless veterans. The project also engages the veterans into self-sustainability with skills such as farming and leatherworking. Its mission statement said the group strives to put “warriors” in an immersive “hands-on” environment that teaches them basic skills in a variety of different practices.
Sheila Stevens, representing something called the Valkyrie Initiative, presented a “drug free pain management” option that she said works through use of a laser light.
Stevens offered her own story as the reason she began the Valkyrie Initiative. Stevens said she was unable to walk for years due to pain, but Tuesday she stood before the group with apparent ease. She said she immediately saw results with the treatments, and loved it so much, she bought her own machine. The Valkyrie Initiative offers the treatments free of charge to veterans and first responders, and Stevens was ready with two machines at the courthouse on Tuesday to allow the veterans to give it a try themselves.
Combs said the biggest thing the veterans advocacy group needs at the moment is more volunteers.
“Each one of us, we’re all volunteers,” Combs said. “None of us are getting paid. That’s what so amazing about this group, is that we’re all volunteers.”
Combs herself is a veteran and began helping as a mentor to others who were going through the same struggles she went through when reintegrating into the civilian world.
“The best way to get connected to a veteran and have them understand things is if a veteran is helping another veteran,” Combs said.