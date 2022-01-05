Vehicle falls off parking lot at Stringfellow

A man accidentally drove his vehicle off the parking pad at the Emergency Department of Stringfellow Hospital on Wednesday afternoon authorities say.
A 66-year-old man, whose name has not been released, was attempting to park in the emergency room lot when his “brakes failed,” he said, according to Anniston police Chief Nick Bowles, and his vehicle left the parking pad and fell onto the parking area below, landing on top of two other vehicles.
The man suffered only minor injuries, and is being treated at Stringfellow. The vehicles his car landed on were unoccupied and no other injuries were reported, according to Bowles.