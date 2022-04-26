Vehicle accident in Anniston leaves one dead

A motor vehicle crash claimed a man’s life in Anniston Sunday night.
First responders initially received the call at 10:11 p.m. Sunday about a single-vehicle accident off of Parkwood Drive in Anniston, according to Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown.
Enrique Isaac Bartolon Moralez, 23, was reported to be headed to a residence in Coldwater when he lost control of his vehicle, Brown said. Moralez’s Chevrolet Suburban partially rolled over and partially ejected him, as he was unrestrained.
Moralez was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident at 11 p.m., Brown said.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating the cause of the accident.