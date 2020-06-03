UPDATED: Two-vehicle, one-bike wreck briefly blocks Anniston street

Anniston police blocked the entrance to East 14th Street after what appeared to be a wreck involving two cars and a bicycle.
Capt. Brandon Connell with the Anniston Fire Department said two cars collided on Quintard Avenue, knocking one car into a nearby sidewalk, where it hit a man riding a bicycle.
Connell said the man was taken to Stringfellow Memorial Hospital and is expected to fully recover from his injuries.
Around 1 p.m., officers and firefighters appeared to be inspecting a black bicycle. A white SUV with damage to its front and a black SUV with damage to its side were parked on opposite sides of the street.
Both SUVs were loaded onto tow trucks around 1:15 p.m. and police reopened the road shortly after. The bike was loaded into a white pickup truck.