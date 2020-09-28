UPDATED: Missing divorced couple found after Monday morning search

Anniston police found two missing people Monday, one of whom may have been endangered, after seeking the public’s help finding them
Sgt. Randy Grier said police found Michael Preston Blake McDonald, 28, and Ruth J. Cortes-Cisneros, 27, safe Monday at the intersection of Mountain View Road and Alexandria Road in Alexandria. According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, Cortes-Cisneros may have been in danger.
According to court documents, McDonald and Cortes-Cisneros are both Anniston residents.
Police said the two were traveling in a silver, two-door 2012 Fiat 500 with the tag number 11DZ963. Sgt. Randy Grier said the door to the car’s gas tank is missing.
Police urged anyone who sees the car to call 911 and avoid approaching it.
Grier said McDonald and Cortes-Cisneros had been married to each other but recently separated. Both were last seen Monday morning, Grier said.
Court documents show Cortes-Cisneros filed for divorce against McDonald on Sept. 18. Cortes-Cisneros filed for a protection from abuse order against McDonald that day, claiming he physically kept her from leaving her home and, when she escaped to her father’s home, he followed her there and refused to leave.
As of Monday, Grier said, multiple agencies helped Anniston police in their search.
