UPDATED: Community leaders react to removal of Anniston’s Confederate monument

Anniston city workers removed the Confederate monument in the median of Quintard Avenue just after midnight on Monday morning, with plans to deliver the monument later in the day to Janney Furnace, a Confederate-themed park in Ohatchee.
“It’s had its time, and that time has passed,” said Glen Ray, leader of the local branch of the NAACP. “There comes a time when you’ve got to move forward into the future.”
The Anniston City Council voted in August, and again this month, to remove the monument, an obelisk that bears the name of John Pelham, a Confederate artillery officer who was killed in the Civil War. An Alexandria native, Pelham is by far the Anniston area’s best known Civil War combatant, nicknamed the “Gallant Pelham” by the Confederate brass for his performance in the Battle of Vicksburg.
He’s commemorated in multiple places in Alabama and Georgia. Both states have cities named for him. People across Calhoun County sometimes hear booms from Pelham Range, the National Guard artillery training facility on the county’s west side. Jacksonville’s main street is called Pelham Road, and a section of U.S. 431 has also been dubbed the Pelham Memorial Highway.
But in Anniston — a city founded after the war, which now has a majority-Black population — 2020 brought a growing sense that there was no need for a Confederate memorial on one of the city’s busiest streets.
In a resolution passed in a 4-1 vote in August, council members said the monument “is inextricably intertwined with the South’s historical support for slavery and racial segregation” and would be removed to “create an inclusive environment in … public spaces.”
The sole vote against removing the monument was cast by one of the city’s two Black councilmen. Ward 3 Councilman Ben Little argued that the monument removal would violate state statute.
“Is it legal to knowingly and willfully violate a law?” Little asked at a council meeting earlier this month.
The Alabama Legislature in 2017 passed a law that prohibited cities and other public bodies from removing monuments or renaming buildings that are 40 years old or older.
Supporters of that law sometimes objected when opponents described it as a Confederate monuments bill, although in practice it seems to have affected mostly Confederate and segregation-era symbols.
Storm-damaged buildings on the Jacksonville State University campus came down after the 2018 tornado, even though some were named for historic figures and seemed to fit the requirements of the law.
Yet when Birmingham city officials in 2017 put a barrier around a Confederate monument in Linn Park, the state took the city to court.
In its August vote to remove the monument, the Anniston council authorized the city to pay a $25,000 fine for violating the state law. That is similar to the way the monument conflict worked out in Birmingham; the city took the Linn Park monument down and was later fined $25,000.
Little, in a council debate earlier this month, argued that a city can’t vote to intentionally violate a law. Court records show no evidence of any lawsuit to stop removal of the Anniston monument.
City work crews showed up at the monument site at about 10 minutes before midnight Sunday, bringing a truck with a trailer and a large loader. Before the work began, public works director David Arnett said the job could take “an hour, or several hours.” Arnett said he could only guess at how the monument was affixed to its pedestal, more than a century ago.
The obelisk was unveiled on June 20, 1905, according to reports from the time in the Anniston Hot Blast newspaper, a forerunner of The Star.
Using straps and the arm of the loader, workers pulled the monument off its pedestal in three simple pieces, a process that took about 20 minutes.
City manager Steven Folks, who was present as the work began, said the city chose late Sunday night to begin the work largely because Quintard, with three lanes of traffic on each side, is one of the city’s busiest streets during the day.
“We’d have too many people out who want to take a look,” Folks said. “This is the safest way.”
Folks said city workers would take the monument to Janney Furnace Park Monday morning. City officials had no desire to store it, he said.
“We don’t want to move it twice,” he said.
Tom Norton, director of the museum at Janney Furnace Park, said at mid-morning Monday that he hadn’t seen the monument at the site yet.
“Nobody has informed me about it arriving,” Norton said.
The park in Ohatchee is built around the remains of a Civil War iron foundry. Monuments nearby bear the names of Calhoun County’s Confederate soldiers and a list of the area’s Confederate dead, including Pelham. On a grassy hill overlooking the park, a large Confederate battle flag waves. A sign nearby urges guests to remove their hats as they pass.
Norton believes there is value in honoring Pelham, whom he described as an innovator in artillery tactics. Still, he said, he doesn’t have a problem with moving the monument from Anniston to the Ohatchee park.
“I like having it here because I like the park,” he said. “It’ll be safe here, and I want it to be safe.”
Critics of the monument also seem to be at ease with the park as a solution.
“It’s like a museum to them,” Ray, the NAACP official, said of the park’s patrons. “It’s OK as long as they don’t carry that from there into the real world.”
Standing in the tree-lined median of Quintard, the Pelham monument likely went unnoticed by many passersby. For decades, though, Confederate heritage groups would occasionally place Confederate battle flags at the site — flags that the city would sometimes take down in response to residents’ complaints.
In 2016, the City Council agreed to ban residents from placing any sort of flag or sign on public property.
The Jacksonville City Council in recent weeks has been taking public comments about the possibility of removing another Confederate monument, a statue of a soldier on a pedestal in the city’s Public Square.
A committee appointed to discuss the fate of that monument decided Tuesday that it will recommend that it remain — but with additional signs or monuments to add context and “balance.”