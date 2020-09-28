UPDATED: Anniston man apprehended, charged with multiple felonies after alleged kidnapping

A man faces numerous felony charges Monday afternoon after he allegedly kidnapped and assaulted a woman that morning.
Anniston police charged Michael Preston Blake McDonald, 28, with several felonies, including attempted murder, first-degree kidnapping, first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and interfering with a domestic violence emergency call, according to Sgt. Randy Grier.
Sgt. Randy Grier said Monday afternoon in a text that McDonald kidnapped the woman from the 1700 block of Parkwood Drive, took her to a wooded area and sexually assaulted her before choking her, holding a gun to her head and threatening to kill her in the car they were traveling in. When the woman tried to call 911, Grier said, McDonald also took her phone.
Anniston police earlier that day sought the public’s help in finding McDonald and the woman. Police said they believed the woman may have been in danger.
According to court documents, McDonald and the woman are both Anniston residents.
Grier said police found McDonald and the woman safe that afternoon at the intersection of Mountain View Road and Alexandria Road in Alexandria.
The woman filed for a protection from abuse order against McDonald on Sept. 28, claiming he physically kept her from leaving her home and, when she escaped to her father’s home, he followed her there and refused to leave.
The Star typically withholds the names of those charged with sex crimes, but has chosen to do so in this case due to the public nature of the investigation.
A previous version of this story named the woman involved due to the police search for her, but she is no longer being named because the Star does not name the victims of sex crimes.