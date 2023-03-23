UPDATED: Anniston High sees bomb threat, gunshots fired in separate incidents

Anniston police have identified two suspects as having been involved with Wednesday’s shooting at Anniston High School.
The police department already had a presence on the AHS campus Wednesday morning due to a bomb threat that would later prove false, when a firearm was discharged.
APD stated in a news release that around 12:45 Wednesday afternoon, Anniston High School’s school resource officer learned of a bomb threat on the campus. After clearing the building on the bomb threat, police say that a firearm was discharged and that a student was “grazed” with a projectile.
“This could have been a lot worse,” Bowles said.
He explained that the weapon was aimed at the ground when it discharged. Had it been aimed at another student, the outcome could have been far different.
Bowles said the student who was grazed was left with a superficial wound or a “nick” to the skin. The bullet exploded when it hit the ground, so it is unknown if the student was hit by a fragment of the actual bullet or not, according to Bowles.
The chief said the two incidents, the bomb scare and the firearm discharge, were completely separate and not related to one another.
“As the students were going back in, the gun was negligently discharged injuring another student,” Bowles said.
Bowles said Friday that two juvenile individuals were identified — one as having brought the gun to school, and another as the person who fired the weapon.
The Anniston Police Department is currently working with the juvenile probation office to see what charges will be filed for either student.
“There is absolutely no reason for any child to bring a gun to school,” Bowles said.
He continued by saying that whatever mental health issue an individual is going through, there are always other options. Talk to an adult, Bowles said.
As for the bomb threat, Bowles said that the call came in from a “spoof number,” such as is used during a robo-call. He said there is an investigator assigned to that case to further investigate the situation.
