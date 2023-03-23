 Skip to main content
UPDATED: Anniston High sees bomb threat, gunshots fired in separate incidents

Two alarming incidents were totally separate, chief says

police school

There was already a police presence at Anniston High School Wednesday on account of a bomb hoax when a firearm discharged.

 Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star

Anniston police have identified two suspects as having been involved with Wednesday’s shooting at Anniston High School.

The police department already had a presence on the AHS campus Wednesday morning due to a bomb threat that would later prove false, when a firearm was discharged.

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.