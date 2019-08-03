Camaraderie, fellowship and civic pride were on display early Saturday as more than 1,100 runners and walkers participated in the 39th annual Woodstock 5K Run/Walk.
Annistonians Lolita Bullock and Valerie Richmond Patterson were among the participants strolling from Anniston High School’s parking lot down to the start line at 14th Street and Woodstock on an unseasonably pleasant August morning.
Bullock said she was a supporter at last year's 5K due to a knee problem, but this year she was excited to participate.
“This is a huge event that brings everybody together and what I really, really like about it is the fellowship that brings people together,” Bullock said.
Bullock said that she participated in practice runs leading up to this year’s event, observing that“it was really exciting of how people just came together to help encourage one another.”
Patterson was also on board with the contagious enthusiasm permeating the crowd.
“It lets people know that we do have positive things going on in Anniston no matter what they think, this is a good place, Anniston is a good place,” Patterson said.
The Anniston High School Marching Band played the national anthem and the school’s fight song before the race as a drone buzzed overhead. Everyone paused and placed their hands to their hearts as they gazed at a huge American flag the Anniston Fire Department had hung from a towering ladder truck.
Gathered in the front yard of Anniston businessman and former county commissioner R. D. Downing were 42 members of Anniston High School’s band.
“It feels great to be able to provide a little bit of service to our community this morning,” band director Ruben Mitchell said.
Once the race began hundreds of people formed a continual parade of runners, walkers, dogs and baby carriages.
Content with being in the back of the pack as the mass of runners took off was Circuit Judge Bud Turner, who said it was relaxing to be walking at his own pace. He agreed with the other participants concerning what the Woodstock 5K brings to the city.
“It’s awesome, I think it’s a great way for the city get together and rally among themselves and share a bunch of fellowship and camaraderie,” Turner said.
Turner characterized the race as a symbol of how people in Anniston can work together.
Before the race a group calling themselves “Team Geezer” posed for photographs under a large magnolia tree in the school parking lot. The unofficial spokesman for the group, Hugh Hickman, said the Anniston group has been together since the 1990s. Members were all wearing T-shirts sporting a design Hickman created: a skeleton pushing himself in a wheelchair.
Hickman said the Woodstock race is unlike other 5K races due to its history and size.
“It’s a place where everybody can get together and see old friends, people you don’t see. I mean, everybody trains in different places in town — this one time we can all get together and remember and talk old times, just have fun,” Hickman said.
Hickman said the weather Saturday was awesome and he could only remember once or twice that it was so pleasant.
“Today is about a 99 out of a 100,” Hickman said.
Rachel Sloughfy, 8, from Jacksonville ran the race with her mom, dad and sister. The girl crossed the finish line with a time of 26:52 in what her dad, Eric, said was her first big race. The family wanted to run the Woodstock to meet people and support a great event, he said.
Three years ago Greg McGhee and his wife, Janet, from Talladega took their wedding vows right after the race ended. Since that time they make it a point to come back to take a little run down memory lane.
“Got to run it every year — it’s our ‘run-a-versary’” McGhee said.