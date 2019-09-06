The Something To Do Initiative, founded to offer fun and constructive activities to Anniston’s youth on Sunday afternoons, has an event planned for this Saturday in Zinn Park.
The group is partnering with local pastors and other religious leaders for “A Nehemiah Project in the Park,” billed as an effort to “rebuild unity” in Anniston.
Lasting from 1-4 p.m., the event will feature music, food, prayer, fellowship and family oriented fun. The park’s splash pad will be open.
Questions about the event can be directed to the Anniston Parks and Recreation Department, (256) 236-8221, or Apostle Mary Golden at (256) 236-7854.